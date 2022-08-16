Read full article on original website
Study: Missouri Part of “Heat Belt” by 2053, See 125 Degree Days
For all of our sakes, hope and pray this study is wrong. The claim is that in the next 30 years Missouri will become a part of what is being referred to as a "Heat Belt" that will see some days reach temperatures of 125 and higher. I saw this...
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Missouri Releases 10,000th Giant Hellbender Salamander into River
Can I admit that at first I didn't take this as a good idea? Now, I realize it very much was. There's video showing that the state of Missouri has just released their 10,000 giant salamander called Hellbenders into the wild. It's a good thing. Trust me. I saw this...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
Swimming not recommended at Watkins Mill Lake due to E. coli levels
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the E. coli levels at a Missouri lake are higher than normal and swimming is not recommended.
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Missouri is home to one of the Best Places to Beat the Heat
Summer isn't over and if you are looking for a way to beat the heat, without having to spend all day in a pool, one website says that Missouri is home to a unique place where you can always beat the heat!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Missouri's...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
This Missouri Calf Named Loona Refuses to Share the Cow Sprinkler
Some calves are hogs. Seriously. I can prove it with video showing a Missouri calf who hogs the cow sprinkler all to herself. Her name is Loona and Loona doesn't share. At all. This fun livestock moment happened in Ludlow, Missouri. It's necessary to share the backstory from the owner...
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
This Missouri Treehouse Sits Next to a Ginormous 60-Acre Lake
As a kid in Missouri, I always wanted a treehouse. That sadly never worked out. But, I have found one as an adult that just so happens to sit next to a huge 60-acre lake in Missouri's Mark Twain National Forest. This is actually just 1 of 4 treehouses that...
Man wins $1 million after buying scratcher in Lone Jack
A Missouri Lottery player is now $1 million richer after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket in Lone Jack, Missouri.
Attorney General announces divestiture of grain elevators on behalf of Missouri farmers
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on August 11, 2022, a federal court entered a final judgment requiring the divestiture of certain grain elevators along the Mississippi River before a large asset acquisition could occur between two major agriculture corporations. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office submitted a comment letter supporting the divestiture on behalf of Missouri farmers.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
One Dead, Nine Injured In Gas Explosion At Missouri Home
A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that's about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame.
