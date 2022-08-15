ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithonian

People are ‘Hunting’ Invasive Spotted Lanternflies—And You Should, Too

In 2014, swarms of white, red and black speckled bugs showed up around Pennsylvania. Eight years later, sightings of these insects have been reported in over a dozen other states. Spotted lanternflies, native to China and southeast Asia, are a voracious and quickly spreading threat to plants. Now, scientists and local governments are asking people to kill these invasive bugs on sight.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alissa Rose

Experts warn an invasive species of worm found in Virginia

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Virginia. According to the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Virginia in 2013.
Futurity

As people locked down, birds lived large in the city

When humans stayed home during the early days of the pandemic, birds expanded their habitats into cities, research in the Pacific Northwest finds. The new study reports that many birds were just as likely to be found in highly developed urban areas as they were in less-developed green spaces during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdowns. The paper appears in the journal Scientific Reports.
marthastewart.com

The Best National Parks for Fall Foliage—and When to Visit Them for Peak Leaf-Peeping

As the summer gradually transitions to fall, the beauty that comes with the new season includes everything from crisp temperatures to changing leaves. The latter is always a sight to see each year, as lush green trees get tints of red, orange, and yellow all around. Even though this transformation happens nearly at the same time every autumn, it never gets old—especially when you visit new spots to take in all of the fall foliage. If you're in search of different views outside of those around your neighborhood, taking a trip to the most scenic national parks across the United States is your next best bet.
Field & Stream

10 Tips for Hunting Doves on Public Land

For an hour and a half, I’d waved people away with a flashlight from the spot I’d claimed at 4:30 in black darkness. Based on the number of doves I’d seen the other day, I had the best part of the field. At shooting time, I had it to myself. Five minutes later, I was sharing it with a dozen or so other hunters that materialized out of the bushes. I can play well with others, but prefer not to. I shot a couple of doves and left. When I came back that afternoon, the field was empty and I filled the rest of my limit uninterrupted.
