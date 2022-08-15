ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Breeze

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
AGRICULTURE
96.1 The Breeze

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State

The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Allegany, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Portland, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
State
Ohio State
Chautauqua County, NY
Health
State
Alabama State
City
Ontario, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
City
Oneida, NY
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Alabama, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammals#Diseases#General Health
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
chautauquatoday.com

DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County

A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

In Chautauqua, Reactions To The Stabbing Of Author Salman Rushdie – And Cries Of Politicizing

“You respond to darkness with more light and more mitzvahs. That’s the only way you overcome evil.” – Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe. While world-renowned author Salman Rushdie, 75, continues to recover from potentially life-threatening wounds suffered by an assailant’s knife on the morning of Friday, August 12, at Chautauqua Institution, located between Jamestown and Buffalo in western New York, many security changes have occurred and are still being adjusted at the idyllic, bucolic, tranquil and peaceful 150-year-old retreat.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy