Related
Focusing on diversity and inclusion, gravel bike racing welcomes all to this sport
Not just for the super fit, gravel bike racing has exploded into one of the most popular forms of biking in the U.S. Organizers have worked so that everyone feels included and welcome.
Lawton aims to prove 2021 football run was no fluke
The Lawton football team is eager to prove that what it did last year, getting to the Ford Field, was not a one-year thing. The Blue Devils are excited about what they can be this season.
Shop: 7 Cool Looks to Beat the Summer Heat
Check out our latest deals on stylish, functional polos and shorts from some of golf's best brands.
GOLF・
Derek Lunsford Crush a Brutal Leg Day Workout As 2022 Olympia Prep Continues
Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford recently underwent a rigorous lower body workout. With a high-volume shoulder workout, the reigning Olympia 212 champion kicked off his preparations for the 2022 Olympia. Considered among the best bodybuilders of this era, Lunsford achieved the dream of winning the Olympia 212 crown by dethroning Shaun Clarida at the 2021 Olympia. Prior to that, he secured runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019. Lunsford showed up in great shape at the 2020 Olympia as well. However, he had to make peace with the fourth place that year.
