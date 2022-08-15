Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford recently underwent a rigorous lower body workout. With a high-volume shoulder workout, the reigning Olympia 212 champion kicked off his preparations for the 2022 Olympia. Considered among the best bodybuilders of this era, Lunsford achieved the dream of winning the Olympia 212 crown by dethroning Shaun Clarida at the 2021 Olympia. Prior to that, he secured runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019. Lunsford showed up in great shape at the 2020 Olympia as well. However, he had to make peace with the fourth place that year.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO