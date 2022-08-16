Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series
Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Digital Trends
Marvel reveals new Avengers movies, Black Panther 2 trailer, and more
It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without an in-depth look at the MCU. After a comparatively lackluster presentation by rival DC, Marvel unveiled new trailers, new characters, new casting announcements, and new release dates for most (but not all) of its upcoming film and television projects. First, the Disney+...
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
digitalspy.com
Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?
She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Talks How 'Dehumanizing' CGI Acting Can Be And Whether There Are Too Many Marvel Movies And TV Shows
Mark Ruffalo discusses the difficulties acting within CGI productions and discusses the amount of films and TV shows within the MCU.
epicstream.com
Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant
There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
Mark Ruffalo: There’s No Such Thing as Too Much MCU, but ‘Star Wars’ Gets Repetitive
Too much Marvel? Not in this multiverse. MCU star Mark Ruffalo, who will reprise his long-running role as the Hulk for Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” stood by the ever-expanding Marvel franchise. “It’s not something I worry about,” Ruffalo told Metro.co.uk over whether there is an excess of Marvel content. “I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness....
Star Wars: Andor release date revealed
Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August 31st. But earlier this month, the streaming service rescheduled the show’s debut at a later date. Andor...
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie teaming up with Disney for movie based on Disneyland ride
Margot Robbie is teaming up with Disney for a film based on one of the company's most iconic theme park properties. The Harley Quinn actress is signed up to produce a movie based on Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a mine train-style coaster that takes riders through the base of a canyon during an earthquake.
Digital Trends
In the MCU, Marvel’s most important stories are in its Disney+ shows
At this point, just about everyone is familiar with the entertainment juggernaut that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become. The premiere of a new MCU movie is now a global event, with a long list of box-office records metaphorically incinerated by the ticket-buying crowds that turn out for each installment of the biggest film franchise in Hollywood’s history.
Gamespot
Avatar Removed From Disney Plus With No Warning
James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi film Avatar has been quietly removed from Disney Plus ahead of the movie's re-release in theaters next month. Via Collider, Disney's choice to remove the film from the streaming service is most likely a purposeful tactic to encourage people to head back to the theater. Disney...
‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
She-Hulk reactions say the Marvel show is "genuinely hilarious" and "unabashedly weird"
She-Hulk reactions are in, and they praise a weird, fun, and hilarious new Marvel show. The series follows Tatiana Maslany's titular Jennifer Walters, who develops the same powers as her cousin Bruce Banner after an accidental blood transfusion. "#SheHulk rules incredibly hard. Feels like the most 'TV show' of Marvel...
CNET
'Rogue One' Is Coming Back to Theaters, Plus 'Andor' Sneak Peek
Star Wars prequel Rogue One is coming back to movie theaters briefly alongside a preview of Andor. Set just before the events of the original Star Wars movie, A New Hope, Rogue One was first released in December 2016 and grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Now a digitally remastered version of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be back on 150 Imax screens across the US and Canada for a week beginning Aug. 26.
GeekyGadgets
