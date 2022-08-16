ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NBC News

California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming

The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
OREGON STATE
#Monsoon
UPI News

U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season

While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
GreenMatters

The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why

While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half

A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Northern lights could glow over northern US Wednesday night

The aurora will glow over part of the United States on Wednesday night following a series of explosions on the surface of the sun. Wednesday night will feature the rare opportunity to see the glow of the aurora from the United States, but cloudy conditions could obscure the sky during the height of the celestial light show.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

Millions at risk of power and water shortages as two of the nation's largest reservoirs on the brink of "dead pool status," U.N. warns

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status."
ARIZONA STATE
Anita Durairaj

The longest earthquake in history lasted for 32 years and was known as a slow-slip event

Earthquake Damage (generic image)Photo by D.W. Fisher-Freberg; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The longest earthquake on record ended in 1861 on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It ended with a sudden rupture that occurred after tectonic plates below the island had been rumbling against each other for 32 years in what was known as a slow-slip event. It was a magnitude 8.5 mega earthquake that had been building up for some time. A tsunami was also triggered.
