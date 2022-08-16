Read full article on original website
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
Temperatures to soar across much of California this week
The inland regions in Southern and Northern California are bracing for extreme heat that could push 110 degrees in some spots.
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming
The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country
Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
Videos show water pouring into Las Vegas casinos as flash flooding follows a rare, heavy thunderstorm in one of the US's driest cities
Videos circulating on Twitter showed flash floods on the streets of Vegas — one of the US's driest major cities.
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
Southern California could go from hot, dry, windy conditions to monsoon showers this weekend
Southern California could be in for some weather whiplash this weekend. Hot, dry, and windy conditions could make way for thunderstorms in the region's mountains all next next week, according to meteorologist Alex Biston. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning Saturday morning advising people to...
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
Bright Aurora Borealis Display Expected to Appear Over Northern US Midweek Due to Geomagnetic Storm
As part of the geomagnetic storm brought on by Sunday's CME, which occurs when Earth is struck by a cloud of plasma, the northern lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are anticipated to illuminate the night skies of the northern US on Wednesday and Thursday night. A coronal mass...
When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane
Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
Northern lights could glow over northern US Wednesday night
The aurora will glow over part of the United States on Wednesday night following a series of explosions on the surface of the sun. Wednesday night will feature the rare opportunity to see the glow of the aurora from the United States, but cloudy conditions could obscure the sky during the height of the celestial light show.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Millions at risk of power and water shortages as two of the nation's largest reservoirs on the brink of "dead pool status," U.N. warns
Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status."
The longest earthquake in history lasted for 32 years and was known as a slow-slip event
Earthquake Damage (generic image)Photo by D.W. Fisher-Freberg; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The longest earthquake on record ended in 1861 on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It ended with a sudden rupture that occurred after tectonic plates below the island had been rumbling against each other for 32 years in what was known as a slow-slip event. It was a magnitude 8.5 mega earthquake that had been building up for some time. A tsunami was also triggered.
National Hurricane Center monitoring tropical waves in the Caribbean and Atlantic
As the United States enters the third month of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring four active tropical waves on Monday in the Caribbean and Atlantic oceans. For the next five days, the NHC does not expect new tropical cyclones to form. However, the agency is monitoring...
