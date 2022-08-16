ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

How To Stop Your iPhone From Overheating

Chances are if you've used an iPhone for a year or more you've probably encountered problems with overheating. It's not a consistent issue, and it can affect most electronic devices, but iPhones getting too warm has been happening for quite some time. Though it's important to keep in mind that...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Get Meta Air Link/VR Working With Windows 11

While a new operating system comes with benefits like a wider array of features, greater security, and improved efficiency, there can also be some drawbacks. Windows 11 launched as a free upgrade from Windows 10 in late 2021 but brought a whole host of problems with it. Among other issues, it has some heavy hardware demands, requires a Windows account to log in, choosing your default programs is unnecessarily complex, and to top it all off, the menus aren't even as good as the ones on Windows 10. Despite PCs having far better backward compatibility than consoles, there are still issues there, too. Games designed to run on an older operating system may not work as well with a newer one. To combat this problem, Microsoft does have a compatibility mode option for games and other applications, though this doesn't always work.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Device Drivers#Windows Search#Windows Update Microsoft
SlashGear

How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
SlashGear

Amazon Echo Features You Probably Didn't Know Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We live in an era of smart devices. With smart homes going mainstream, speakers and smart displays are becoming the hubs for our new smart lives. The great thing is that these speakers can do much more than just turn your lights on. One such smart speaker is the Amazon Echo.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy