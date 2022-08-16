ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoriatimes.com

Sidewinder Little League run ends in West Regionals

The Sidewinder Little League team fell short of a Little League World Series berth that would have sent them to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after dropping the Little League West Regional Tournament final against the Honolulu Little League team from Hawaii. Despite falling just one game short of the Little League World...
PEORIA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Student Chronicles

Sheri Banner, Devonte Harrow and Sarah Russo, all of Peoria, were named to the dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus enrolls 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
PEORIA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Macayo’s participating in inaugural Chimi Challenge

Chimi lovers can put their money where their mouth is (and maybe win some big money) with Macayo’s Mexican Food’s Chimi Challenge. Taking place now through Sept. 16, the top 10 finalists will qualify to compete in Macayo’s Inaugural Chimi Challenge Championship at Macayo’s Scottsdale location on Monday, Sept. 26, which is not only the brand’s 76th anniversary but also National Chimichanga Day.
GLENDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

News Briefs

As part of the city of Peoria’s continued efforts to help residents increase water savings, residents are encouraged to find those sneaky leaks. The best place to start when looking for potential leaks is to check individual water meters. First, make sure no water is running and the irrigation...
PFIZER

Comments / 0

Community Policy