Sheri Banner, Devonte Harrow and Sarah Russo, all of Peoria, were named to the dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus enrolls 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO