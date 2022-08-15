Read full article on original website
Ahead of album release, Twin Cities hip-hop artist Nur-D talks music, social justice & community that ‘has your back’
Matt Allen, known on stage as local hip-hop artist Nur-D, will headline First Avenue’s Mainroom for the first time ever Friday to debut his new album, “HVN.”. “It's kind of nice to know that you have a community that has your back.”. Matt Allen, the man behind the...
mprnews.org
Muralist's latest work honors people of Latin American, Caribbean nations
Cadex Herrera stands on a step ladder carefully painting the details in his mural, La Cultura Cura — Culture Heals. He works in a backyard studio he created just steps from the above ground pool. The studio floor is plywood that’s been set down on the grass; the roof a blue tarp tied to poles that flaps in the breeze.
minnesotamonthly.com
New Restaurant Review: Mara Is Marvelous
It would be almost impossible to live up to the expectations surrounding Minnesota’s new restaurant in the Twin Cities’ first five-star hotel from our most lauded celebrity chef. So how is it that Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, inside the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, not only meets those expectations but exceeds them?
fox9.com
Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen
Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
mprnews.org
Looking for 1-minute TikTok tours of Twin Cities hot spots? You're in luck
John O’Sullivan leads one minute video tours on TikTok to a growing number of followers. He spoke with Cathy Wurzer about his “bite sized” daily video tours of Minnesota and the Midwest. You can learn more at depotadventures.com or follow him on TikTok at “oneminutetours.”. Use...
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit
A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
fox9.com
Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …
Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
St. Paul school's unique safety features inspiring other Minnesota schools to craft better emergency plans
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A charter school in St. Paul attracts students with unique needs from around Minnesota and across the country. And the building's safety plan is so successful, the state hopes other schools will follow suit. Every inch of Metro Deaf School was carefully thought out. "We had a deaf architect working alongside hearing architects," said Melissa Sweetmilk, the school's principal. "There's no other school like Metro Deaf School." Years ago, when the school moved locations, administrators had the opportunity to design the building of their dreams, and they added more safety features. The attention to detail extended...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Brewbound.com
Minnesota-Made Tail Chaser Dog Brew Launches Across Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Tail Chaser Brew, a new locally brewed dog bone broth created by two iconic Minnesota brands- Craft & Crew Hospitality Group and FINNEGANS, launched this week in Cub Stores throughout Minnesota and at more than 70 breweries, hotels, and restaurants. Tail Chaser Brew came out of...
fox9.com
Dunkin locations will have cops on the roof on Friday
Cops will be on the roofs of Dunkin locations across the Twin Cities area on Friday to help raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the 6th annual event, and it's helped raise more than $60,000 for the organization in the past five years.
69 Foods On a Stick You Can Get at the Minnesota State Fair in 2022
The Minnesota State Fair is almost here, so you know I've been planning out what I'll be eating when I go. I'm a big state fair fan. I'm all about the 4-H projects and seeing all the animals, but obviously trying the food and beer is a must. Some of the most iconic foods at the fair are foods on a stick.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Local umpires awarded at inaugural Jimmy Lee Awards
Veteran local baseball official Duane Reed is one of seven recipients of the first-ever Jimmy Lee Umpire Awards given by the St. Paul Saints. Each honoree was handed a plaque with Lee’s likeness on it during a pre-game on-field ceremony on August 9. Reed was one of two umpire...
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
4 youths from Wisconsin, Minnesota are finalists in USA Mullet Championship
MINNEAPOLIS -- Online voting is underway for the USA Mullet Championship, and a number of contestants in the running hail from close to home.Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, Wisconsin is one of 25 divisions in the kids' division. The 8-year-old says he's been waiting a long time to show off his mullet."Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year," he said.His father, Eric Bailey, is pretty excited about the contest as well, and happy to share that it's all for a good cause."(Mullets have) come back in full force. It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids," he said.The winner receives $2,500. If Emmitt Bailey wins, he said he wants a go-kart.Hundreds enter each year, and one of the other finalists hails from Austin, Minnesota -- Callen Steinbrink.Over in the teens' division, Cayden Kershaw of Wausau. Wisconsin is hoping to win along with Max Weihbrecht, of De Pere, Wisconsin.Voting continues through Friday. Click here to cast your votes.
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
