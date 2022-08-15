ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Mara Is Marvelous

It would be almost impossible to live up to the expectations surrounding Minnesota’s new restaurant in the Twin Cities’ first five-star hotel from our most lauded celebrity chef. So how is it that Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, inside the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, not only meets those expectations but exceeds them?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
fox9.com

Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen

Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celia Cruz
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul school's unique safety features inspiring other Minnesota schools to craft better emergency plans

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A charter school in St. Paul attracts students with unique needs from around Minnesota and across the country. And the building's safety plan is so successful, the state hopes other schools will follow suit. Every inch of Metro Deaf School was carefully thought out.  "We had a deaf architect working alongside hearing architects," said Melissa Sweetmilk, the school's principal. "There's no other school like Metro Deaf School." Years ago, when the school moved locations, administrators had the opportunity to design the building of their dreams, and they added more safety features. The attention to detail extended...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Brewbound.com

Minnesota-Made Tail Chaser Dog Brew Launches Across Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Tail Chaser Brew, a new locally brewed dog bone broth created by two iconic Minnesota brands- Craft & Crew Hospitality Group and FINNEGANS, launched this week in Cub Stores throughout Minnesota and at more than 70 breweries, hotels, and restaurants. Tail Chaser Brew came out of...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#American Music#La Salsa#Inspiration#The Twin Cities#Google Podcasts#Mpr News#El Gran Combo
fox9.com

Dunkin locations will have cops on the roof on Friday

Cops will be on the roofs of Dunkin locations across the Twin Cities area on Friday to help raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the 6th annual event, and it's helped raise more than $60,000 for the organization in the past five years.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

​​Local umpires awarded at inaugural Jimmy Lee Awards

Veteran local baseball official Duane Reed is one of seven recipients of the first-ever Jimmy Lee Umpire Awards given by the St. Paul Saints. Each honoree was handed a plaque with Lee’s likeness on it during a pre-game on-field ceremony on August 9. Reed was one of two umpire...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

4 youths from Wisconsin, Minnesota are finalists in USA Mullet Championship

MINNEAPOLIS -- Online voting is underway for the USA Mullet Championship, and a number of contestants in the running hail from close to home.Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, Wisconsin is one of 25 divisions in the kids' division. The 8-year-old says he's been waiting a long time to show off his mullet."Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year," he said.His father, Eric Bailey, is pretty excited about the contest as well, and happy to share that it's all for a good cause."(Mullets have) come back in full force. It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids," he said.The winner receives $2,500. If Emmitt Bailey wins, he said he wants a go-kart.Hundreds enter each year, and one of the other finalists hails from Austin, Minnesota -- Callen Steinbrink.Over in the teens' division, Cayden Kershaw of Wausau. Wisconsin is hoping to win along with Max Weihbrecht, of De Pere, Wisconsin.Voting continues through Friday. Click here to cast your votes.
MENOMONIE, WI
1520 The Ticket

Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?

If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy