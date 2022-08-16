ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot

A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME

Watch BLACKPINK’s striking music video for comeback single ‘Pink Venom’

After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.
NME

Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track

Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
