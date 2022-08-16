Effective: 2022-08-19 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Goodland. Target Area: Greeley; Wallace A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wallace and north central Greeley Counties through 630 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Weskan, or 11 miles southwest of Sharon Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Wallace and north central Greeley Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GREELEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO