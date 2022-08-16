ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

TODAY.com

Little Leaguer is recovering after tragic fall from dorm bunk bed

12-year-old Easton Oliverson from Utah suffered a life-threatening head injury after falling from a top bunk in the dorm just two days before the little League World Series began in Pennsylvania. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports on his miraculous road to recovery, and who will be taking his place in the lineup.Aug. 18, 2022.
BASEBALL
CNN

'Miracles do happen': CNN speaks with family of injured Little Leaguer

According to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old has been moved out of the ICU into a normal hospital room and has been able to stand up and feed himself both food and drinks. Oliverson was due to take part in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, but suffered a fractured skull after falling from a bunk bed at the players’ dormitories. CNN’s Jason Carroll reports.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
ABC4

UPDATE: Utah Little Leaguer’s brother takes his place

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (ABC4) – After a traumatic and emotional experience, things are looking up for the Oliverson family. The crew took to Instagram Wednesday evening to share an exciting update. As Easton is injured and hospitalized, his younger brother, Brogan, has been invited to take Easton’s spot on Team Utah for the World Series tournament […]
UTAH STATE
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Goes Into Full Chill Mode After Winning Fight For Kiddie Pool

Bears are interesting creatures. On one hand, they can look harmless and cute, making us laugh with sometimes extremely humanlike behavior, like taking selfies or breaking into a house, raiding the fridge, and refusing to leave… But on the other, much more lethal hand, bears are an absolute wreaking ball of a killing machine, perhaps the best walking the planet. Still, there’s no denying how absolutely fascinating these creatures can be, and this latest video gives us yet another example. […] The post Black Bear Goes Into Full Chill Mode After Winning Fight For Kiddie Pool first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NORTH BEND, WA
Click2Houston.com

Four generations of Pearland family cheering on Little League star

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Williamsport, Pennsylvania is drawing fans and families from all over the world for the Little League World Series. But this year, it’s bringing four generations of one Pearland player’s family together. “Never thought that would happen,” Pearland Little League player Ethan Richardson said.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Browns Star's Family Today

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is reportedly dealing with a family member who's fallen "gravely ill," per team insider Mary Kay Cabot. "Myles Garrett has been at the side of a close family who's gravely ill, & who's condition had worsened. He's on his way back to CLE and will be back on the field in a day or two. The Browns have given him all the time he needs, which he appreciates," Cabot reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sports
toofab.com

AGT 5th Judge: Jon Dorenbos Magic Trick Goes Wrong in Live TV Screwup -- Plus, 2 Acts Advance

The former NFL player flubbed a key part of his trick during the live "America's Got Talent" results show -- plus, one Golden Buzzer act gets the boot!. Last week, we weren’t all that bothered that only two acts were advancing to the “America’s Got Talent” finale because two acts really stood out above and beyond the other nine. This week, we’re looking at four acts we can’t stand to lose.
NFL
The Spun

New Update On Little League Player Who Suffered Scary Fall

The little league player who fell out of a bunk bed and sustained a head injury is starting to make progress in his recovery. Easton Oliverson was set to play for the Snow Canyon Little League team before he suffered a fractured skull, according to his uncle Spencer Beck. It's only been a few days, but he's already starting to sit up, eat, and walk with support.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Amazon unveils new ‘Thursday Night Football’ theme song that will have fans fired up

With the 2022 NFL preseason in full swing, we’re inching closer and closer to the start of the regular season. This year’s big primetime teams might sound a little different, too. ESPN hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from Fox while Mike Tirico is taking over for Al Michaels on “Sunday Night Football.” That’s […] The post Amazon unveils new ‘Thursday Night Football’ theme song that will have fans fired up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Browns take wild risk with stadium ahead of preseason week 2

The Browns groundskeepers laid fresh sod after a Saturday concert at FirstEnergy Stadium, it won’t be fully rooted ahead of Sunday’s home preseason game. Yet again, somehow, the Cleveland Browns have found a creative way to bring slander and confusion upon their name. At this point, it feels...
CLEVELAND, OH
