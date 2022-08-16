Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvih.com
State Drops Charges In Big Four Bridge Shooting
The Jefferson County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Louisville man taken into custody in connection to a shooting on the Big Four Bridge on June 11. William Devon Thompson, 31, was initially charged with six counts of first-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct after five teenagers were shot on the Big Four Bridge and Thompson’s 9-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.
wvih.com
Payneville Man Faces Charges After Pursuit
A Meade County man, wanted in connection with a recent burglary and arson in the Payneville community, led officers on a pursuit on Wednesday (08/17) morning across two counties. According to Meade County Sheriff’s Office, 28 year-old Cory W. Vatter, of Payneville, led deputies through several roads in Payneville before...
wvih.com
Grand Jury Indicts Two For Murder
Two have been indicted by the Breckinridge County Grand Jury for the murder of a Harned woman. Boris T. Drane, 24 of Harned, and Rodney D. Jones, 53 of Hardinsburg, were each indicted for murder, kidnapping/victim death, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Drane was also indicted for being a 1st degree persistent felony offender.
wvih.com
Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash
A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvih.com
Preventive Maintenance Project On KY 313 In Meade County
A Cape Seal pavement preservation project is underway along KY 313 in Meade County from the Hardin County Line to the intersection with US 60. The first phase of the project is a Chip Seal treatment of the existing surface. Once the first phase is complete, curing will take a minimum of three days. Motorists should be aware they will be temporarily driving on a surface containing fine gravel until the final phase of the project is complete. The final phase will consist of a thin-layer application of asphalt.
wvih.com
James Lamar Brown
James Lamar Brown, age 98 of Brandenburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Beehive Assisted Living. He was born December 29, 1923 to the late Eris Rudolph and Elenora Hardesty Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Lucille Brown; his son George David Brown; four brothers, Raymond Earl, Pat, Bob and Leonard Brown; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
wvih.com
Confluent Health Expanding Headquarters
A Kentucky-based healthcare company is expanding its office space and moving into a new Louisville headquarters expected to bring in hundreds of jobs. Confluent Health, a physical and occupational therapy-based company, opened its new national headquarters located in the Louisville Metro at 1650 Lyndon Farm Court. Through a $10 million...
Comments / 0