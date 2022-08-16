Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
thatssotampa.com
Rhythm and Brews brings live concert to The Florida Aquarium
There’s no concert venue more interesting, and captivating than the Florida Aquarium. On September 16, tow major bands, in addition to a bevy of beer purveyors, will be at the gorgeous facility for Rhythm and Brews by the Bay. Guests can enjoy endless brews as you take in amazing undersea views, ending the evening with a concert featuring the Gin Blossoms with an acoustic performance by Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel.
thatssotampa.com
La Setima, a natural wine bar, is opening soon in Historic Ybor City
Tampa’s newest natural wine bar is opening soon at 1724 N Nebraska Ave. La Setima has been building out their new space, and waiting on permits. In the time between announcing its arrival and an official debut, La Setima has popped up and served up some exceptional vegan eats and perfect natural wines.
thatssotampa.com
A wild powerboat Grand Prix roars into Tampa Bay this September
The Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg is a magical spectacle of engineering, physics, reflexes, and speed. The area also hosts a historic regatta from its downtown Yacht Club. Next up: a powerboat Grand Prix. That’s right, some of the fastest, sleekest vessels on the planet will race around the waters just outside the St. Pete Pier from September 2 to September 4.
thatssotampa.com
[RENDERINGS] Florida Aquarium announces massive $40 million expansion
The Florida Aquarium shared big news this week as it announced a $40-million expansion plan that will include several exciting new exhibits, including a grand outdoor sea lion habitat. The first of three phases for the project will begin in January of 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
thatssotampa.com
Jonathan Van Ness, Jim Gaffigan, Cat Power, more celebs set for Straz Center
It’s going to be a wild season of shows at Straz Center in downtown Tampa. Top level comedians, bestselling authors, acclaimed musicians, and classic plays will arrive live on stage this year and next. Straz Center for the Performing Arts is one of the premiere entertainment venues in the entire Tampa Bay region. It’s located along the stunning Tampa Riverwalk.
thatssotampa.com
43 Tampa companies make Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies
Inc.’s annual release of its Inc. 5000 list is a yearly barometer for the success of privately-owned companies. The list measures the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and a whopping 43 Tampa companies made the 2022 rankings. Ideal Agent, a real estate software platform company, was...
thatssotampa.com
Hillsborough River State Park to become The Haunted Woods this October
It’s HOT out, so we’re keeping cool by dreaming of autumn events. Hillsborough River State Park is a resplendent space to connect with nature. It’s also one of the most beautiful campgrounds, and glamping spots, in the state of Florida. This October, these enchanted woods will become haunted. Haunted Woods, sponsored by the Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society, includes the Haunted Woods Trail and Costume Contests.
