ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

“What The Hail” Is Going On In Western New York?

The weather has been extremely weird the last few days, with heavy rain and hail hitting some towns in Western New York while others remain sunny and clear. On Tuesday, heavy rain and hail clashed through Alden and it seemed like it would never end. Dave Fields took this video...
DEPEW, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
LEWISTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Power 93.7 WBLK

Places To Catch The Best Sunsets In Buffalo

As we get closer and closer to Fall and Winter here in Western New York, this is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. If you want to get together with friends and family there are several places in Western New York that will give you the best views of the sun setting out West.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Smoke Alarms Available in Western New York

In New York, and the United States of America, Fire remains one of the leading causes of property damage and death. Many professionals have stated that a majority of the deaths that are attributed to fire cold potential be prevented with the presence of working fire and smoke alarms. The...
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Friday Eve#Lawns#Fresh Air#Accuweather
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State

I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rich People Are Moving Out Of New York State And Moving To These 5 States

According to a new 2022 study, rich people are moving out of New York State at an alarming rate. SmartAsset.com studied where high-income households are moving to and from in the United States. Households are considered high-income earners if they make more than $200,000 per year. While they only make up a small percentage of tax filings - 7 percent across all 50 states and the District of Columbia - their impact on state budgets can be huge,
ECONOMY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Ways People Are Screwing Up Chicken Wings

Here in Western New York chicken wings, aka wings, are held in high regard and they should be handled a certain way. Some people will argue that this is a free country and you can do what you want with your wings, but true connoisseurs of the mighty wing know that to properly respect the heritage of the wing you must treat it right.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy