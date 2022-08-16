Read full article on original website
Finally! 140,000 Amex Points – For Upgrading to Amex Business Platinum [Targeted]
This huge 140,000 Amex point offer for upgrading to the Amex Business Platinum card is targeted – and I was finally targeted! Check to see if you are also!. For a while now, I have been seeing people get these targeted offers for upgrading their American Express cards and each time, I come up with nothing. Until this week! Logging in to my account, I saw a nice big 140,000 American Express Membership Reward points just for upgrading!
Earn Double Points with World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. World of Hyatt has launched its latest promotion Bonus Journeys offer where you can earn double points on stays between September 15 – December 20, 2022. Additionally, when staying at all-inclusive properties these dates, you’ll earn double tier night credits.
IHG Card Spend Doesn’t Count, How to Pack Wrinkle-Free Suitcase, How to Get Hotel’s Email
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, August 19, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
EEEEEATSCON Festival Returns to New York With Special Bonuses for Chase Sapphire Cardholders
3 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: United (100%), Southwest (35%) & Alaska (60%)
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 3 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 3 offers that end soon.
Win A Trip For 4 To Disney World Resort In Orlando, FL- 4 Winners!
Scentsy, the official fragrance products of Walt Disney World Resort is giving away a 5 night trip for 4 to four lucky winners to Walt Disney World Resort!. The prize includes airfare, a 4-day Park Hopper tickets to Disney World, a $500 gift card and more!. We last visited Disney...
Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,464 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,464 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Double Points Promotion Returns With Hilton Honors Fall 2022 — With 2,000 Bonus Points If…
Receive double Hilton Honors points for all stays at hotel and resort properties worldwide which participate in the frequent guest loyalty program starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022 through Saturday, December 31, 2022 when you register for the latest iteration of the double points promotion prior to your first stay…. Double...
Earn 20,000 Bonus Etihad Guest Miles Per Vehicle Rental With Avis
You can earn 20,000 bonus Etihad Guest miles per rental when you rent a vehicle with Avis for a minimum of three consecutive days between Thursday, September 1, 2022 and November 30, 2022 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Canada, and the United States — excluding Alaska and the Pacific region of Asia — plus, you can also enjoy a discount of up to 15 percent off on renting a vehicle…
Cathay Pacific Marco Polo Club und Asia Miles werden Cathay
Das neue Cathay Pacific Meilen- und Statusprogramm ist Cathay …. Cathay Pacific hat das schon vor einiger Zeit angekündigt. Das Statusprogramm Marco Polo Club und das Meilenprogramm Asia Miles werden zusammengeführt. Das ist jetzt passiert. Es ändert sich aber nicht wirklich was. Statuslevel von Marco Polo Club...
American Airlines: No Difference Between First Class And Business Class
A passenger who was downgraded from first class to business class found out what American Airlines really thinks about its premiere first class product. American Airlines Says First Class And Business Class Are Not Different Because Both Have Lie-Flat Seats And “First Class” Service. The passenger, a Live...
A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines
Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
