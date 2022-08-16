ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finally! 140,000 Amex Points – For Upgrading to Amex Business Platinum [Targeted]

This huge 140,000 Amex point offer for upgrading to the Amex Business Platinum card is targeted – and I was finally targeted! Check to see if you are also!. For a while now, I have been seeing people get these targeted offers for upgrading their American Express cards and each time, I come up with nothing. Until this week! Logging in to my account, I saw a nice big 140,000 American Express Membership Reward points just for upgrading!
Earn Double Points with World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. World of Hyatt has launched its latest promotion Bonus Journeys offer where you can earn double points on stays between September 15 – December 20, 2022. Additionally, when staying at all-inclusive properties these dates, you’ll earn double tier night credits.
Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,464 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,464 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Earn 20,000 Bonus Etihad Guest Miles Per Vehicle Rental With Avis

You can earn 20,000 bonus Etihad Guest miles per rental when you rent a vehicle with Avis for a minimum of three consecutive days between Thursday, September 1, 2022 and November 30, 2022 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Canada, and the United States — excluding Alaska and the Pacific region of Asia — plus, you can also enjoy a discount of up to 15 percent off on renting a vehicle…
Cathay Pacific Marco Polo Club und Asia Miles werden Cathay

Das neue Cathay Pacific Meilen- und Statusprogramm ist Cathay …. Cathay Pacific hat das schon vor einiger Zeit angekündigt. Das Statusprogramm Marco Polo Club und das Meilenprogramm Asia Miles werden zusammengeführt. Das ist jetzt passiert. Es ändert sich aber nicht wirklich was. Statuslevel von Marco Polo Club...
A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines

Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
