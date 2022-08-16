ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays showing interest in Billy Hamilton

The Blue Jays are showing interest in outfielder Billy Hamilton, tweets Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Hamilton had been outrighted by the Marlins last week but rejected that assignment and elected free agency, as was his right as a player with more than three years of MLB service time. Hamilton, 31,...
