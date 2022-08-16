ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)

 3 days ago

The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. 

The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on August 17, 2022, at about 4:15 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. James Kennedy, 52, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SORRENTO, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard searching for missing person near Houma, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, are searching for a mariner who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Missing is Lawrence Kennedy, 59-year-old African-American male, who was last reported wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button up shirt. He was last seen in the water with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Highway 20#Accident#Louisiana Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SCHRIEVER, LA
L'Observateur

Sorrento Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Charles Parish

Montz – On August 17, 2022, around 4:15 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy of Sorrento. The initial investigation revealed that Kennedy...
SORRENTO, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
DESTREHAN, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

