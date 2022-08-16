Read full article on original website
City of Mesa Maintains Stage One Water Shortage Following U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Following August 24-Month Study
The City of Mesa maintains its Stage One Water Shortage status following an announcement by the United States Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) that Lake Mead will be at a Tier 2a shortage by January 2023. The City of Mesa declared a Stage One Water Shortage in May of this year....
Mesa to transform historic council chambers
City officials are embarking on a “generational opportunity” to “reimagine and reinvent City Hall” with a new building and site for the city council chambers. The chambers serve as the heart of Mesa’s democracy, where the public interfaces with elected officials and actions. Staff unveiled...
Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners
The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mesa group aims to get kids to read more
Keep an eye for the “Page Coach” traversing Mesa streets during the months of August and September. Mesa-based Kids Need to Read – a national organization – is celebrating 15 years of literacy for children in communities everywhere. The “Page Coach,” a takeoff on the old-west...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers
PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens
Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
Chef Chingona: Silvana Salcido Esparza Celebrates 20 Years of Innovating Mexican Food at Barrio Café
When chef Silvana Salcido Esparza opened Barrio Café with business and then-life partner Wendy Grubler on July 11, 2002, the tiny kitchen of the new restaurant flooded the same day. But Barrio Café, a restaurant that refused to follow preconceived notions of Mexican food and didn't let a little...
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services
Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town
A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
1 Person Dead After Fatal Collision In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
DPS reports state that a fatal collision took place on Thursday in Phoenix. The accident took place on Bell Road and 21st Avenue. The incident left one man dead and one woman in critical condition. The accident also closed down Bell Road throughout [..]
Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert
Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
