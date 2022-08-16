It goes without saying that people are social creatures and crave making connections and nurturing relationships. And making connections with other people is often a significant factor to success. Throughout history, almost every person who has achieved notable success attributed a portion of that success to other people — people who served as their inspiration and especially people who were their support.Shane Jordan believes a person is a product of at least five people they are surrounded by, and whether that person will succeed depends on those people.“Just as the phrase ‘You are what you eat’ is true for your physical...

SOCIAL MEDIA ・ 1 DAY AGO