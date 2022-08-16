Read full article on original website
Eastmark heads into first game with expectations high
It hasn’t taken long for Eastmark’s football program to rise to the level of championship contender in the 3A Conference. They got their first taste of postseason action last year as they fell to River Valley in the first round of the playoffs. That came on the heels of a 2-6 campaign with a majority of their players freshman and sophomores playing varsity football for the first time and during the pandemic in 2020.
