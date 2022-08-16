ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Fewer storms form today

By Leigh Spann
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thU6s_0hIkPorF00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Slightly drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help limit the number of storms that form today.

The onshore wind pattern remains in place, so the showers that develop will start near the coast this morning and spread inland by the afternoon. Rain chances go down by the early evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctoaG_0hIkPorF00

We’ll see temperatures climb into the low 90s with heat index values around 100-103.

Moisture returns tomorrow, so the rain chance increases to 40%. Once again, watch for morning showers to come off the Gulf of Mexico and afternoon storms to be east of I-75. Highs return to the low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhXpH_0hIkPorF00

We have a better coverage of storms Thursday and Friday. The rain chance goes up to 60%, and the onshore winds keep rain in the forecast earlier in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkxET_0hIkPorF00

The onshore wind pattern finally ends on Sunday. That means, we’ll return to more typical late-day thunderstorms. With more sunshine expected, it gets a bit hotter with highs in the low-mid 90s.

In the tropics, there is one tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a 20% chance of developing as it heads northwest toward Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YslJn_0hIkPorF00

