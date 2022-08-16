Vice President and Mrs. Calvin Coolidge motored over the Highway to the Columbia Gorge hotel on Monday of this week and enjoyed lunch at the famous hostelry. Altho (sic) no formal reception was held, several local residents had lunch at the hotel and obtained a glimpse of the vice president and his wife. Siddie Thomison, 6-year-old daughter of J. D. Thomison, presented Mrs. Coolidge with a bouquet of dahlias, grown by J.G. Ruggles of Hood River. H.C. Dietz, local photographer, secured several pictures of Mrs. Coolidge as she accepted the bouquet. — Hood River News.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO