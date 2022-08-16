Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Christian, Todd counties red again on COVID map
Christian and Todd counties are red again on the COVID community spread level map, in addition to much of the remainder of western Kentucky. Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Lyon counties are also red, while Trigg and Caldwell counties are now in the yellow. Governor Andy Beshear is hopeful the state as...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Tigers Rally for 2-1 Win at Webster County
Hopkinsville overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to post a 2-1 win over Webster County in boys’ soccer Thursday night in Dixon. Rodrigo Jimenez gave the homestanding Trojans their halftime edge with his first-half goal. However, Hoptown’s Miguel Magana scored a PK to tie it close to midway through the...
yoursportsedge.com
Foster, Shouse Lead Blazer Golfers at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
Wade Foster and Luke Shouse went lowest for the UHA boys’ golf team at a quad-match with Christian County, Hopkinsville, and Todd County Central on Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course. Both Foster and Shouse finished with a 42, eight shots back of Christian County’s Landon Hunt in 1st...
WBKO
Butler County takes down Russellville 34-13 in season opener
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 high school football season officially kicks off August 19, but Russellville and Butler County decided to start their season Thursday one day early. The Bears avenged their 45-0 loss in the 2021 season opener to the Class A runners-up with a commanding 34-13...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown following West Seventh Street collision
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following a collision on West Seventh Street Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in front of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department when a motorcycle was reportedly rear-ended by a passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist sustained possible neck and back injuries, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
yoursportsedge.com
Hites Show Their Might in Lady Wildcat Romp Over Todd Central
Lania Hite’s assault on the opposition’s net continued Thursday night. The Trigg County junior scored five goals to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 9-1 win over Todd County Central at Josh Nichols Field. Hite’s first goal six minutes into the contest was the 50th of her career...
yoursportsedge.com
Ohio County Blanks Wildcats 10-0
Ohio County scored five goals in each half to hand Trigg County a 10-0 setback Thursday at Josh Nichols Field. The Eagles wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with Gavin Peach scoring three minutes into the contest. Ohio County (1-2) scored four goals on their first five shots. Christian...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville, Henderson Ranked 1-2 in Preseason Region Volleyball Poll
Madisonville has been voted the preseason number one team in the Second Region by the members of the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lady Maroons graduated one starter from last year’s 21-9 team that advanced to the region tournament semifinals. Henderson County, winners of six of the last seven...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Roll to 7-0 Victory at Union County
Three different players each had two goals as Lyon County’s girls rolled 7-0 at Union County on Thursday. Anna White had two goals and an assist while Marley Norwood and Alice Smith each found the net twice to help Lyon improve to 2-2. Kyndal Hubbard had the other goal...
14news.com
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Beat Franklin-Simpson for First Time Since 2012
The Todd County Central Rebels are now off to one of the best starts in the history of the school’s soccer program. The Rebels had to work extra but still managed to pick up a huge district win Thursday night, getting past Franklin-Simpson 2-1 in penalty kicks. The win...
wnky.com
Southern Lanes holding car seat drive for foster kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southern Lanes says they are hosting a car seat and booster seat drive for children in need!. The seats will go to incoming foster youth that enter Step Stone Family & Youth Services. “These kiddos come into care with little to nothing, and this is...
“Litterbox” rumor addressed at Hopkins County Schools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Schools are addressing a trending social media post they say is not true. A woman on Facebook claims some students at the schools are identifying themselves as animals, with one student going as far to ask for a litterbox in the restrooms. The woman is apparently upset because […]
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Waldron Talks Significance of Win Over Caldwell County
Thursday night turned out to be a big night for the Heritage Christian Lady Warriors. Playing KHSAA competition for just the second season, the Lady Warriors upended Caldwell County in a five-set battle. Coach Grace Waldron notes that the win is a significant moment for HCA.
whvoradio.com
Musical Motif Taking Shape For 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival
The musical entertainment spectrum of the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival continues to take shape, and a variety of ways. During Wednesday’s Ham Festival Committee Meeting, Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson super confirmed that Rubiks Groove, a successful 80’s and 90’s cover outfit from Nashville, Tennessee, will be producing a three-hour set that Saturday, October 15 — meaning it’ll roll closely to the 11 PM hour.
My Hero: Clayton Thieke
A Hopkinsville boy has broken his own record raising money for a local pet rescue. Clayton Thieke got the idea from his cousin who had a lot of success raising money for charity with her yard sales.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a theft in progress on Annette Court in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was caught on camera taking cameras and solar panels from a home on Annette Court. The items have a value of $1,399. Schobeloch is...
wkdzradio.com
Dining With The Dearly Departed To Return After 3 Years
Dining With the Dearly Departed is returning to Trigg County after a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Paul Fourshee with the program says Dining With the Dearly Departed is a fundraiser performance that features interesting Trigg County locals. This year, the show will not have a walking tour. The dearly...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Falls in Straight Sets at Madisonville
After opening their season with a straight-set home win over Trigg County Monday night, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took to the road for the first time in the 2022 volleyball season Tuesday night for a match against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons. The Lady Maroons are a team viewed by some as a team that might be able to contend for a regional championship.
