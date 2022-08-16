Read full article on original website
Glendale Star
HOPE Team recognized by Rep. Debbie Lesko
The HOPE Team, a nonprofit organization that serves cancer patients, has received the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Debbie Lesko. Operating out of the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix, the HOPE Team was established as a 501(c)(3) in 2009. The team’s mission is to take care of patients by taking cancer off of their minds, even if for a short while.
Glendale Star
Dysart Unified seeks community input
The Dysart Unified School District Governing Board is seeking feedback from parents, students, staff and the community to aid in the selection of a new district superintendent. Dysart Unified has more than 20 schools encompassing Glendale, El Mirage, Surprise, Youngtown and Maricopa County. A brief, three-question survey is available at...
Glendale Star
American Furniture Warehouse opens at Christown Spectrum
American Furniture Warehouse (AFW) now has a store at the Christown Spectrum Mall in Phoenix, located at 1646 W. Montebello Avenue. Having opened on Aug. 1, the new store marks the company’s 16th location. This is the company’s third satellite store in Arizona; AFW currently has two stores in...
Glendale Star
Downtown reinvestment project discussed
Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps updated city council on the Downtown campus reinvestment project at the Aug. 9 City Council Workshop. The update, which was done by way of a PowerPoint presentation, discussed all aspects of the project. Throughout the course of the project, city council will receive monthly updates...
Glendale Star
Woman arrested in stabbing death
Glendale police have arrested Raeann Tyree Antonio after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Nathaniel Richard Yardley, several times, causing his death. Just after 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Glendale police responded to a call at an apartment complex near the 7700 block of N. 51st Avenue. A person had called 911...
