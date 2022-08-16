The HOPE Team, a nonprofit organization that serves cancer patients, has received the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Debbie Lesko. Operating out of the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix, the HOPE Team was established as a 501(c)(3) in 2009. The team’s mission is to take care of patients by taking cancer off of their minds, even if for a short while.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO