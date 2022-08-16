ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale Star

HOPE Team recognized by Rep. Debbie Lesko

The HOPE Team, a nonprofit organization that serves cancer patients, has received the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Debbie Lesko. Operating out of the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix, the HOPE Team was established as a 501(c)(3) in 2009. The team’s mission is to take care of patients by taking cancer off of their minds, even if for a short while.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Dysart Unified seeks community input

The Dysart Unified School District Governing Board is seeking feedback from parents, students, staff and the community to aid in the selection of a new district superintendent. Dysart Unified has more than 20 schools encompassing Glendale, El Mirage, Surprise, Youngtown and Maricopa County. A brief, three-question survey is available at...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Glendale Star

American Furniture Warehouse opens at Christown Spectrum

American Furniture Warehouse (AFW) now has a store at the Christown Spectrum Mall in Phoenix, located at 1646 W. Montebello Avenue. Having opened on Aug. 1, the new store marks the company’s 16th location. This is the company’s third satellite store in Arizona; AFW currently has two stores in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Downtown reinvestment project discussed

Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps updated city council on the Downtown campus reinvestment project at the Aug. 9 City Council Workshop. The update, which was done by way of a PowerPoint presentation, discussed all aspects of the project. Throughout the course of the project, city council will receive monthly updates...
GLENDALE, AZ
Glendale Star

Woman arrested in stabbing death

Glendale police have arrested Raeann Tyree Antonio after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Nathaniel Richard Yardley, several times, causing his death. Just after 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Glendale police responded to a call at an apartment complex near the 7700 block of N. 51st Avenue. A person had called 911...
GLENDALE, AZ

