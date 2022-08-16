ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

themesatribune.com

Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners

The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa to transform historic council chambers

City officials are embarking on a “generational opportunity” to “reimagine and reinvent City Hall” with a new building and site for the city council chambers. The chambers serve as the heart of Mesa’s democracy, where the public interfaces with elected officials and actions. Staff unveiled...
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa group aims to get kids to read more

Keep an eye for the “Page Coach” traversing Mesa streets during the months of August and September. Mesa-based Kids Need to Read – a national organization – is celebrating 15 years of literacy for children in communities everywhere. The “Page Coach,” a takeoff on the old-west...
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

MPS hybrid instruction offers kids new path

Mesa Public Schools is taking what teachers and administrators learned from the pandemic shutdown and using it to better serve students and their families. When the pandemic completely crippled on-campus learning and forced students to attend classes remotely, many became disengaged and teachers reported difficulty keeping students and themselves motivated – if the students even showed up to virtual classes at all.
MESA, AZ

