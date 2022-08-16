Read full article on original website
Study: Missouri Part of “Heat Belt” by 2053, See 125 Degree Days
For all of our sakes, hope and pray this study is wrong. The claim is that in the next 30 years Missouri will become a part of what is being referred to as a "Heat Belt" that will see some days reach temperatures of 125 and higher. I saw this...
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Missouri Releases 10,000th Giant Hellbender Salamander into River
Can I admit that at first I didn't take this as a good idea? Now, I realize it very much was. There's video showing that the state of Missouri has just released their 10,000 giant salamander called Hellbenders into the wild. It's a good thing. Trust me. I saw this...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Missouri is home to one of the Best Places to Beat the Heat
Summer isn't over and if you are looking for a way to beat the heat, without having to spend all day in a pool, one website says that Missouri is home to a unique place where you can always beat the heat!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Missouri's...
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
This Missouri Treehouse Sits Next to a Ginormous 60-Acre Lake
As a kid in Missouri, I always wanted a treehouse. That sadly never worked out. But, I have found one as an adult that just so happens to sit next to a huge 60-acre lake in Missouri's Mark Twain National Forest. This is actually just 1 of 4 treehouses that...
This Missouri Calf Named Loona Refuses to Share the Cow Sprinkler
Some calves are hogs. Seriously. I can prove it with video showing a Missouri calf who hogs the cow sprinkler all to herself. Her name is Loona and Loona doesn't share. At all. This fun livestock moment happened in Ludlow, Missouri. It's necessary to share the backstory from the owner...
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
See Inside the Posh Pony Tipi Next to Missouri’s 12 Mile Creek
Would you like to rough it without really roughing it? I found a Missouri option for you. It's a real tipi that sits next to 12 Mile Creek and it's fancy. Misty is the host for what she calls a "glampground" on Airbnb. Her tipi is called the Posh Pony and posh is an appropriate name. It's located south of Fredericktown, Missouri which is south of St. Louis right in the middle of beautiful forest. Here's a snippet from her description:
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
Quincy is a part of one of the 16 Top Romantic Getaways in IL
A website put together a list of the top 16 Romantic Getaways you can take here in the Land of Lincoln, and Quincy, Illinois is a part of one of the getaways that make the list! Here are the details on the list and how Quincy is involved. According to...
Hike The Garden Of The Gods In Illinois And Get Treated To A Breathtaking View
Once you get to the borders of Illinois the rolling hills suddenly turn into breathtaking bluffs that offer breathtaking views of the Land of Lincoln. The Garden Of The Gods in the Shawnee National Forest is one of those spots. You have to travel to the southern tip of the state to enjoy this view, one of the most photographed in the state, but it's worth the drive.
This Man Has Been on FBI & Missouri’s Most Wanted List 28 Years
We're approaching the 28th anniversary of a heinous crime in Missouri. The man who allegedly is responsible is still at large and still on the FBI and Missouri's most wanted list. The man in question is Timothy Coombs. He has several aliases including James Wilson, William Patterson, Cal Liberty and...
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
See a Tiny Container House at Missouri ‘s Table Rock Lake
What do you get when you combine a log cabin with shipping containers and a tiny home? This unique space at Missouri's Table Rock Lake which combines all 3 of those things into one small but cozy space. I found what is described by the hosts Catherine and Richard as...
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
You Won’t Believe What Secret Was Found In Abandoned Illinois KFC
A big secret was discovered in this abandoned KFC restaurant in Illinois. Play The Fun New Game Called Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant. When you're on a road trip with your friends and family, you can play a fun new game. It's called "Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant." Unfortunately, there are way too many of them out there. Most chain restaurants, especially in the fast-food world design their building to look pretty much the same everywhere. So even if they remove the signs, you still know what it is.
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
