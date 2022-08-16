ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

orlandomedicalnews.com

Health Officials Issue Blue-Green Algae Bloom Alerts for Lake Estelle & Lake Speer

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Estelle and in in Lake Speer. This is in response to water samples taken by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on August 8 and 9, 2022. The public should exercise caution in and around both lakes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

