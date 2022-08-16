Read full article on original website
Related
School's new name, new classes bring new opportunities for La Mesa students
A middle school in La Mesa is changing its name and offering all new electives. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows how the changes give students a chance to pursue their passions.
kusi.com
Thirty-five thousand kids go back to school in Poway Unified School District
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 35,000 students in the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will be welcomed into classrooms this Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first day of school. PUSD is the third largest school district in San Diego County, with 41 schools serving learners of all ages, from preschool through adult.
thevistapress.com
North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies
San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
thevistapress.com
VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER
Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
IN THIS ARTICLE
School districts across San Diego County still offer remote options
Students have the option of coming on campus a couple of days a week, working in the garden, or doing other hands-on projects.
Are You Game? Urban Corps Needs New Corpsmembers in Escondido
The Urban Corps of San Diego County is now hiring new Corpsmembers for its North County location in Escondido. If you or someone you know is 18-26 years old, willing to work hard, have fun, and get paid while earning a high school diploma, Urban Corps may be the perfect fit.
KPBS
UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000
UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
Voiceof San Diego
Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need
A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
thevistapress.com
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”
Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
eccalifornian.com
Urbn Leaf plants roots in La Mesa amid resident concerns
On Aug. 9, La Mesa City Council members were forced to revisit a Feb. 8 vote in which they rejected a new Urbn Leaf marijuana dispensary from opening in a residential neighborhood at 7901 Hillside Drive. After listening to presentations from La Mesa Director of Community Development Kerry Kusiak, Community...
thevistapress.com
Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival
Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
sdcwa.org
First Aqueduct Structures Rehab
The southern First Aqueduct delivers untreated water from Escondido throughout southeast San Diego County. The southern First Aqueduct delivers untreated water from Escondido throughout southeast San Diego County. Pipeline 1 and Pipeline 2 structures built in the late 40s and early 50s require maintenance to continue providing water to our member agencies. This project rehabilitates, abandons, or replaces 110 structures over 19 miles of the southern portion of the First Aqueduct.
San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
thevistapress.com
Water Conservation Is Critical In San Diego County As Colorado River Declines
August, 2022 – Sandra L. Kerl, general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority, issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s 24-month projection for water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell. “Today’s announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation is a reminder...
NBC San Diego
A Zesty Reminder of Chula Vista's Past as the Lemon Capital of the World
Located between San Diego Bay and coastal mountain foothills, Chula Vista is home to one of the most culturally and ecologically diverse areas of San Diego County. Its early settlers in the 1900s bought land for $300 per acre. Today, that would be about $10,000, but there was a catch.
NBC San Diego
Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots
Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
SR-67 reopens after Poway brush fire
Firefighters used water drops and ground crews to attack a fire that temporarily shut down a highway in North County Wednesday afternoon.
Coast News
Residents voice traffic safety concerns after Carlsbad mother’s death
CARLSBAD — Emotional and heartwrenching testimony from the family of Christine Hawk Embree, a Carlsbad mother who was struck and killed by a motorist while riding her e-bike earlier this month, has prompted residents to demand the city immediately address traffic safety concerns in residential areas. Bob Embree, an...
Comments / 0