kusi.com

Thirty-five thousand kids go back to school in Poway Unified School District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 35,000 students in the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will be welcomed into classrooms this Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first day of school. PUSD is the third largest school district in San Diego County, with 41 schools serving learners of all ages, from preschool through adult.
POWAY, CA
thevistapress.com

North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies

San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER

Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000

UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need

A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”

Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccalifornian.com

Urbn Leaf plants roots in La Mesa amid resident concerns

On Aug. 9, La Mesa City Council members were forced to revisit a Feb. 8 vote in which they rejected a new Urbn Leaf marijuana dispensary from opening in a residential neighborhood at 7901 Hillside Drive. After listening to presentations from La Mesa Director of Community Development Kerry Kusiak, Community...
thevistapress.com

Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival

Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
VISTA, CA
sdcwa.org

First Aqueduct Structures Rehab

The southern First Aqueduct delivers untreated water from Escondido throughout southeast San Diego County. The southern First Aqueduct delivers untreated water from Escondido throughout southeast San Diego County. Pipeline 1 and Pipeline 2 structures built in the late 40s and early 50s require maintenance to continue providing water to our member agencies. This project rehabilitates, abandons, or replaces 110 structures over 19 miles of the southern portion of the First Aqueduct.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside

Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots

Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Residents voice traffic safety concerns after Carlsbad mother’s death

CARLSBAD — Emotional and heartwrenching testimony from the family of Christine Hawk Embree, a Carlsbad mother who was struck and killed by a motorist while riding her e-bike earlier this month, has prompted residents to demand the city immediately address traffic safety concerns in residential areas. Bob Embree, an...
CARLSBAD, CA

