ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Cleanup begins after flooding in Fayette County

By Amanda Barber, Lane Ball
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHK7z_0hIkMQwi00

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday.

13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced.

Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time.

Locals say the water came up higher than usual, and several people had to be water rescued.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says this area suffered significant shoulder washouts and two partial road washouts.

The water also damaged a small bridge, making it difficult for neighbors to get across.

While the cleanup efforts continue, volunteers at a local temporary shelter tried to get supplies out as soon as possible. Supplies were available for pickup until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Crews are working to remove debris and open drainage systems, and this could take days, according to Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier. City and county officials are assessing damages and what they will cost to repair.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Aftermath of Fayette County flooding

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday. 13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced. Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time. Locals said the water came up […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Flooding leads to possible raw sewage in WV waters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
City
Smithers, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Supplies needed for Fayette County flood recovery

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Following the flooding in Fayette county earlier this week which caused Governor Jim Justice to declare a State of Emergency, volunteers are needed to help with the recovery. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will help collect donated supplies and deliver […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriffs hold Active Killer Training

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active killer training today, August 18, 2022. The training was held to better equip law enforcement officers in Fayette County with the knowledge and experience to rapidly and effectively respond, in the event of a school threat. This training enhances the skills that Fayette […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Town#Volunteers#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

4-vehicle crash causes I-64 traffic jam near Teays Valley

PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64. The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Seven more Therapy Dogs join schools across Southern WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – There are seven more helpful service dogs that will be running into schools across Southern West Virginia during the Fall of 2022. Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools receiving certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy