Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in talks for a second season: “The goal is to air in 2024”
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is reportedly in talks for a second season, with the head of one of its production companies saying it hopes to go to air in 2024. The ongoing K-drama about a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum is available to stream on Netflix in some regions, and has been ranking highly on the platform’s viewership charts since its premiere last month. August 8-14 marked its sixth week on the list of top 10 non-English TV programmes, and its third consecutive week at the top spot.
NME
Watch Suede’s gritty new short film for their upcoming album ‘Autofiction’
Suede have shared Autofiction, a new short film to accompany their forthcoming album of the same name – you can watch it below. The five-piece will release their new studio LP on September 16 via BMG, marking their first album release since 2018’s ‘The Blue Hour’.
NME
Martin Scorsese’s film about the New York Dolls’ David Johansen will premiere next month
Martin Scorsese’s new documentary film about the New York Dolls’ David Johansen will premiere next month, it’s been announced. READ MORE: “There’s no end in sight”: what we learned from Martin Scorsese’s BBC short film about lockdown. The documentary film, called Personality Crisis:...
NME
Netflix drops endearing trailer for new K-drama ‘Once Upon A Small Town’, starring Red Velvet’s Joy
Netflix has shared the official trailer for an upcoming romance K-drama Once Upon A Small Town, starring Red Velvet’s Joy. The new visual gives us a glimpse into the greenery of Heedong Village, as the series’ two leads – veterinarian Han Ji-yool (Choo Young-woo) and policewoman Ahn Ja-young (Joy) – emerge from the trees and admire the produce.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
‘Purple Hearts’ director defends Netflix film from racism backlash
Purple Hearts director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum has defended the Netflix film against criticism over misogynistic and racist themes. The romance drama, which has been watched for more than 100 million hours on the streaming service, follows Cassie (Sofia Carson), a liberal aspiring musician who enters a “marriage of convenience” with conservative Marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine).
NME
No Good’s Cherating concert cancelled after threats of protests and accusations of band representing “drinking culture”
Malaysian punk band No Good have cancelled their upcoming Cherating tour date following threats of a possible protest against the gig and accusations that the band represent “drinking culture”. The tour date, which was set to take place on August 20 in Cherating and would have been the...
NME
Mayor of Busan proposes alternative to military service for BTS to presidential office
The mayor of the South Korean city of Busan has made a proposal to the presidential office that BTS be granted an alternative to – but not an exemption from – the country’s military service mandate. Mayor Park Heong-joon recently made a formal proposal requesting the presidential...
NME
New courtroom K-drama ‘May It Please The Court’ to premiere on Disney+ this year
Disney+ has recently announced the cast for its upcoming legal K-drama, May It Please The Court. May It Please The Court follows two lawyers who are forced to work together after they uncover a series of conspiracies that will derail their cases. According to a press release, the streaming service’s courtroom drama is set to star Diary of a Prosecutor’s Jung Ryeo-won as lawyer Noh Chak-hee and Voice’s Lee Kyu-hyung as Jwa Si-baek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Watch BLACKPINK’s striking music video for comeback single ‘Pink Venom’
After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.
NME
Björk reveals that her name album is called ‘Fossora’
Björk has revealed the title of her new album ‘Fossora’, and discussed how it concerns the death of her mother in 2018. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Icelandic singer officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’, which is touted to arrive this autumn.
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
NME
BLACKPINK enter a world-conquering era with unapologetic new single ‘Pink Venom’
In a press conference ahead of the release of new single ‘Pink Venom’ – their first new song in two years – Jennie summed up the ethos of BLACKPINK in a single word: “Confidence.”. Since their debut, BLACKPINK have championed holding your head high and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Cobra Kai’ season five trailer teases all-out karate war
Cobra Kai has dropped its first full-length trailer for season five, teasing an all-out karate war in the Valley. The action-packed trailer, which dropped on Tuesday (August 16), offers a detailed look at villain Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) growing empire, as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) prepare to fight back.
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot
A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME
Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track
Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
NME
‘Orphan: First Kill’ review: long-awaited prequel provides plenty of scares
Orphan, released in 2009, was a good horror movie with a great twist and a better villain. The plot went like this: quiet, sensitive Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) is adopted by Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John (Peter Sarsgaard) following the loss of their own unborn daughter. The creepy little menace then proceeds to cause paranoia, doubt and death before unveiling her true identity. Thanks to a growth-arresting medical condition, she is a 33-year-old con-artist who has passed herself off as a kid, and developed a taste for other people’s husbands.
NME
‘The White Lotus’ season two teaser: Get a first look at the new Sicily resort
The White Lotus has teased its second season with a brief clip on social media. Shared on the HBO show’s official Instagram account on Wednesday (August 17), the short teaser gives fans a glimpse of the new hotel resort in Sicily, with the series having previously been set in Hawaii.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Revives Roman Alter-Ego On 'Super Freaky Girl' Remix: Listen
Nicki Minaj has brought back her Roman Zolanski alter-ego for the remix to her new single, “Super Freaky Girl.”. Released on Thursday (August 18), the remix is simply an extended version of the original song featuring a new brand new third verse from Nicki’s fan-favorite persona. “Ass fat...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ star Paddy Considine says show isn’t a ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off
House Of The Dragon star Paddy Considine has said that the new series isn’t a Game Of Thrones spin-off. Considine, who portrays King Viserys Targaryen in HBO’s upcoming fantasy drama, told NME in a new interview that he wants potential viewers to know that the prequel series House Of The Dragon “isn’t diluted in any way”. It’s very much an extension of the original hit series, set 200 years before the events of.
NME
‘Wednesday’ trailer: Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ series teases “mystery, mayhem and murder”
Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for Tim Burton‘s Wednesday, the Addams Family reboot series. In the two-minute clip shared today (August 17), Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is seen causing chaos at her public school swimming pool (with the help of some piranhas), before being transferred to Nevermore Academy, a place for exceptional but troublesome students.
Comments / 0