Guernsey County, OH

Your Radio Place

Barnesville Village Council discusses trees in the village

BARNESVILLE , Ohio – Officials in Barnesville learned that there were more dead trees in the Barnesville Memorial Park than first thought. Village Administrator Roger Deal told Village Council that Greg Bahmer of Triple B Trucking removed 140 dead trees from the Park Trail. At first, he marked only 70 trees to be removed. However, after looking closer, there were more trees that needed to be removed. Deal said Bahmer did not charge more and kept the bill at $16,500 for the tree removal.
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine Awards $3 million to help Ohio's Food Supply Chain including a Belmont County business

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. B&H Butchery in Belmont County was one of the recipients.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center honors multiple area school districts

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC) recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary. As part of the celebration, 12 MVESC member districts were honored recognizing their 25 years of service to students in the Muskingum Valley Region, including Crooksville, New Lexington and Northern. Other districts honored for their 25-year partnership included Coshocton City Schools, East Muskingum, Franklin, Logan-Hocking, Maysville, Morgan, Ridgewood, River View, and West Muskingum.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Senecaville Council approves the disbanding of its police department

SENECAVILLE, Ohio – At its meeting Wednesday, the Senecaville Village Council voted unanimously to disband its police department and also eliminate the positions of the safety director and village marshal. Council approved the sale of police assets to the Village of Byesville, which will pay $15,000 for a cruiser,...
SENECAVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

New detox withdrawal program coming to Barnesville

BARNESVILLE , Ohio – A new eight-bed detox withdrawal management program is coming to Barnesville. Village Council heard the plans from Lisa Ward, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties, recently. She said the board has purchased the former Nazarene Church and has plans to open it up for a detox management program. Ward said they are trying to make sure services are available in most area communities.
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant

WOODSFIELD , Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
WOODSFIELD, OH
Your Radio Place

U.S. Department of Agriculture official toured Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University President Susan Hasseler hosted United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and State Director Jonathan McCracken, Rural Development Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Torres’ visited the Henry D. Bullock Health and Wellness Complex, which received a $28...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Washington County Man Escapes Marietta Memorial Hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Washington County man has escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital. Travis Williams escaped from the hospital before doctors could perform a psych evaluation on him. Now the Washington County Sheriffs office as well as the Belpre Police are on the look out for Williams. Officials say that Williams could be in an altered mental state so avoiding confronting him if you locate him and call the police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

EGCC offering training for cannabis industry jobs

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s a major need in one of the fastest growing industries in the country.  As Eastern Gateway Community College was preparing its latest curriculum, they saw where the jobs were available added a new Cannabis Education Program. 175 million jobs are predicted in this industry, so we need to be there […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Farm tour planned at Dutton Cattle Co.

FLUSHING — The Belmont County East Central Grazing Alliance and the Dutton Cattle Company will have a farm tour on Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m. The farm tour will include owner John Dutton and farm manager Jeff Shepherd discussing the history and current management of the farm. Visitors will take a look at their Akaushi cattle and enjoy a Wagyu beef dinner provided by The Pike 40.
FLUSHING, OH
WTAP

Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
BELPRE, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville State Patrol Post is urging caution for drivers approaching school buses

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As thousands of area children head back to school soon, many consider the safety of riding to and from school one of the top priorities. According to Sargeant Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, “as our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students. Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Get free school supplies with a festival in Belmont County

The 2nd Annual R.L. Strength & Conditioning Summer Bash is set for Saturday (August 20, 2022). Organizers say they’ll give away thousands of dollars in school supplies to young people currently attending the conditioning program. The event will take place in Bellaire behind the Holistic Cloud and Unique Treats by Jacquie. It’s free to all youngsters […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

