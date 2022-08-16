Read full article on original website
Barnesville Village Council discusses trees in the village
BARNESVILLE , Ohio – Officials in Barnesville learned that there were more dead trees in the Barnesville Memorial Park than first thought. Village Administrator Roger Deal told Village Council that Greg Bahmer of Triple B Trucking removed 140 dead trees from the Park Trail. At first, he marked only 70 trees to be removed. However, after looking closer, there were more trees that needed to be removed. Deal said Bahmer did not charge more and kept the bill at $16,500 for the tree removal.
Governor DeWine Awards $3 million to help Ohio's Food Supply Chain including a Belmont County business
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. B&H Butchery in Belmont County was one of the recipients.
Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center honors multiple area school districts
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC) recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary. As part of the celebration, 12 MVESC member districts were honored recognizing their 25 years of service to students in the Muskingum Valley Region, including Crooksville, New Lexington and Northern. Other districts honored for their 25-year partnership included Coshocton City Schools, East Muskingum, Franklin, Logan-Hocking, Maysville, Morgan, Ridgewood, River View, and West Muskingum.
Senecaville Council approves the disbanding of its police department
SENECAVILLE, Ohio – At its meeting Wednesday, the Senecaville Village Council voted unanimously to disband its police department and also eliminate the positions of the safety director and village marshal. Council approved the sale of police assets to the Village of Byesville, which will pay $15,000 for a cruiser,...
Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different. State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side. And he says there are...
New detox withdrawal program coming to Barnesville
BARNESVILLE , Ohio – A new eight-bed detox withdrawal management program is coming to Barnesville. Village Council heard the plans from Lisa Ward, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties, recently. She said the board has purchased the former Nazarene Church and has plans to open it up for a detox management program. Ward said they are trying to make sure services are available in most area communities.
Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant
WOODSFIELD , Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
U.S. Department of Agriculture official toured Muskingum University
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University President Susan Hasseler hosted United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and State Director Jonathan McCracken, Rural Development Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Torres’ visited the Henry D. Bullock Health and Wellness Complex, which received a $28...
Washington County Man Escapes Marietta Memorial Hospital
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Washington County man has escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital. Travis Williams escaped from the hospital before doctors could perform a psych evaluation on him. Now the Washington County Sheriffs office as well as the Belpre Police are on the look out for Williams. Officials say that Williams could be in an altered mental state so avoiding confronting him if you locate him and call the police.
Map: Some NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread
Some Northeast Ohio counties continue to have a high spread of COVID-19.
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
EGCC offering training for cannabis industry jobs
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s a major need in one of the fastest growing industries in the country. As Eastern Gateway Community College was preparing its latest curriculum, they saw where the jobs were available added a new Cannabis Education Program. 175 million jobs are predicted in this industry, so we need to be there […]
Heritage Port hots a street fair specifically for area senior citizens
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, IC Care, in conjunction with the City of Wheeling will host a street fair geared specifically toward people aged 65 and over at Heritage Port in Downtown Wheeling. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. “This event is unlike any other event in the Wheeling area,” said Director of […]
Farm tour planned at Dutton Cattle Co.
FLUSHING — The Belmont County East Central Grazing Alliance and the Dutton Cattle Company will have a farm tour on Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m. The farm tour will include owner John Dutton and farm manager Jeff Shepherd discussing the history and current management of the farm. Visitors will take a look at their Akaushi cattle and enjoy a Wagyu beef dinner provided by The Pike 40.
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
Zanesville State Patrol Post is urging caution for drivers approaching school buses
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As thousands of area children head back to school soon, many consider the safety of riding to and from school one of the top priorities. According to Sargeant Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, “as our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students. Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”
Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
Get free school supplies with a festival in Belmont County
The 2nd Annual R.L. Strength & Conditioning Summer Bash is set for Saturday (August 20, 2022). Organizers say they’ll give away thousands of dollars in school supplies to young people currently attending the conditioning program. The event will take place in Bellaire behind the Holistic Cloud and Unique Treats by Jacquie. It’s free to all youngsters […]
