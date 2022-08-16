Read full article on original website
bioengineer.org
FIU researchers discover how DDT exposure contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk
MIAMI (Aug. 17, 2022) – A new study led by researchers from Florida International University (FIU) reveals a mechanism linking the pesticide DDT to Alzheimer’s disease. Published in Environmental Health Perspectives, the study shows how the persistent environmental pollutant DDT causes increased amounts of toxic amyloid beta, which form the characteristic amyloid plaques found in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Weather Channel
Early Prescription of Common Diabetes Drug Can Reduce COVID-19 Severity by Over 50%, Study Finds
Metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, can help lower the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalisations or deaths due to COVID-19 by over 50% if prescribed early in the onset of symptoms, a study has found. "Our trial suggests that metformin may reduce the likelihood of needing to go to...
nypressnews.com
Vision loss: The food that may lead to a ‘blocked blood flow’ to the eye and dead nerves
It found that Western eating patterns, which emphasise processed meat, and high-sugar items, could to age-related macular degeneration – a known cause of irreversible vision loss. The researchers said a “threefold higher incidence of late AMD was observed among participants with a Western pattern score above, as compared with...
bioengineer.org
New drug candidate uses novel absorption method to target cancer cells in mice
A team of University of Michigan researchers is developing a new anti-cancer drug that is absorbed through the gut’s lymphatic system rather than blood vessels, potentially outmaneuvering the molecular signaling pathways that lead to drug resistance while increasing cancer-fighting ability and reducing side effects. A team of University of...
bioengineer.org
Study of more than 150,000 people identifies genes strongly linked to autism and neurodevelopmental disorders
A new study of genes underlying neurodevelopmental differences has uncovered more than 70 that are very strongly associated with autism and more than 250 with strong links to the condition. The analysis is the largest of its kind to date and includes more than 150,000 participants, 20,000 of whom have been diagnosed with autism.
bioengineer.org
How a Japanese herbal medicine protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease
Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the effects of a common herbal remedy on colitis, one of two conditions that comprise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the study shows that DKT—an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose—reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preventing the loss of important gut bacteria and by increasing levels of immune cells in the colon that fight inflammation.
bioengineer.org
Immune cell model paves way for new treatments targeting common infection amongst immunocompromised children
Researchers have successfully engineered human immune cells to model an infection common among immunocompromised people in a breakthrough discovery, paving the way for new drug testing and treatments. Researchers have successfully engineered human immune cells to model an infection common among immunocompromised people in a breakthrough discovery, paving the way...
bioengineer.org
Oncotarget | Kinase activity in renal cell carcinoma, benign renal tissue and in response to tyrosine kinase inhibitors
“Thus, the presented findings might provide options to select the most promising TKI for individual RCC patients prior to initiation of TKI-therapies.”. “Thus, the presented findings might provide options to select the most promising TKI for individual RCC patients prior to initiation of TKI-therapies.”. BUFFALO, NY- August 17, 2022 –...
bioengineer.org
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and restores muscle weakness
Tokyo, Japan – Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease.
bioengineer.org
Metabolism may be key to future treatment of kidney diseases
Can you eat your way out of a kidney disease? Perhaps you can – according to a new study from Aarhus University. Can you eat your way out of a kidney disease? Perhaps you can – according to a new study from Aarhus University. In the study, Associate...
bioengineer.org
Boosting neuron formation restores memory in mice with Alzheimer’s disease
Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have discovered that increasing the production of new neurons in mice with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) rescues the animals’ memory defects. The study, to be published August 19 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), shows that new neurons can incorporate into the neural circuits that store memories and restore their normal function, suggesting that boosting neuron production could be a viable strategy to treat AD patients.
bioengineer.org
Early blood tests predict death, severe disability for traumatic brain injury
A study finds that blood tests taken the day of a traumatic brain injury can predict which patients are likely to die or survive with severe disability, allowing clinicians to make decisions earlier on possible treatment of TBI. A study finds that blood tests taken the day of a traumatic...
bioengineer.org
UTSW Clinical trial sets stage for new paradigm in kidney cancer treatment
Kidney cancer encompasses a wide spectrum and can present with extensive metastases or just a handful. However, today all patients are treated the same. They all receive medication. Kidney cancer encompasses a wide spectrum and can present with extensive metastases or just a handful. However, today all patients are treated...
bioengineer.org
Robotic kidney cancer surgery shows desirable outcomes in study
SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 19, 2022) — Kidney cancer is not always confined to the kidney. In advanced cases, this cancer invades the body’s biggest vein, the inferior vena cava (IVC), which carries blood out of the kidneys back to the heart. Via the IVC, cancer may infiltrate the liver and heart. The Mays Cancer Center at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) is one of the high-volume centers in the U.S. with surgical expertise in treating this serious problem. The Mays Cancer Center is San Antonio’s National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center.
