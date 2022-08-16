Read full article on original website
Related
Love Island's Ekin-Su opens up about secret health battle in villa
As the dust settles on this year's season of Love Island, the contestants are reflecting on their whirlwind summer of bombshells, love and drama. Now, this year's winner Ekin-Su has opened up about her secret health battle in the villa that saw her have a 'mini panic attack'. Watch below:
Coco Lodge addresses why she quit Married at First Sight UK to go on Love Island instead
Love Island's Coco Lodge has addressed quitting Married at First Sight in order to enter the villa. Despite only having a brief stint as a Casa Amor bombshell, the 27-year-old made quite the impact by coupling up with Andrew Le Page before he went back to his former partner Tasha Ghouri.
Love Island's Paige Thorne was forced to quit job as paramedic
Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed that she had no choice but to quit her job as a paramedic before joining the ITV series over fears of NHS backlash. Paige is finally getting to grips with her new-found fame after making a splash in the villa this year alongside Adam Collard, and has started sharing juicy details about her reality show experience.
Love Island’s Paige hits back at criticism from fellow Islanders over Danica comments
Love Island's Paige has hit back at fellow islander Danica after she said she wished she had confronted her over the way she was treated. Paige, 24, was subsequently labelled as a 'mean girl' by some social media users when Nathalia claimed that Paige was also mean behind her back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Love Island's Andrew Le Page left 'homeless' just weeks after leaving villa
Love Island finalist Andrew Le Page has revealed that he was essentially 'homeless' after leaving the villa this summer. Andrew, 27, who came in fourth place this season with Tasha Ghouri, 24, had been working as a real estate agent in Dubai before he joined the ITV reality series. Now...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Katie Piper rushed to hospital after husband noticed black spot in her eye
Katie Piper has shared that she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation this week after her husband noticed a peculiar black spot in her eye. The writer, activist, and presenter told fans that her left eye was in immense pain, leaving her nauseous as she struggled to open her eyes in light.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Princess Diana Had 2 Words to Describe Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Bodyguard Says
TL;DR: Princess Diana tried to give her sons as normal a life as possible. Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says she told him Prince William and Prince Harry could be a “bloody nuisance.” Princess Diana reportedly left disciplining her sons to staff. There’s no denying Princess Diana loved kids. She even worked as a kindergarten …
Mum fumes after neighbour demands 3-year-old daughter to ‘be quiet’ in her own home
A mother has spoken of her anger after a neighbour told her to keep her three-year-old daughter quiet in her own home. She said her daughter had been running up and down her hallway early in the morning when the neighbour, who lives in the flat below, complained. The 'absolutely...
KIDS・
Vogue Williams slams plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her
Vogue Williams has slammed a plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her so she could be closer to her family. Williams who is married to Made in Chelsea's Spence Matthews spoke about the incident on the Spencer and Vogue Podcast. The Irish model explained that she prefers to...
Love Is Blind couple announce their split in heartbreaking statement
Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely are making television history after becoming the first Love Is Blind couple to officially announce their divorce. Perhaps love isn't blind after all, Nick and Vanessa Lachey!. Although these two had a seriously rocky start, Jarrette and Iyanna wound up becoming one of the only...
Jennifer Aniston's ex-boyfriend says filming Friends scene was 'tough'
Jennifer Aniston's ex-boyfriend Tate Donovan has revealed that it was 'tough' playing Rachel Green's boyfriend Joshua on Friends. The actor, now 58, made the revelation to Us Weekly, where he said that he was 'dying inside' as they filmed the scenes and described the whole thing as 'really tough'. Donovan...
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Ferne McCann says she 'manifested' fiancé and shares wedding plans
Ferne McCann has told fans that she's convinced she 'manifested' her fiancé Lorri Haines, as they prepare to tie the knot. The former The Only Way Is Essex star got engaged to Lorrie just last month, after meeting him for the first time this January. The couple may have...
Lauren Goodger says daughter 'is now at home' as she collects newborn's ashes
Trigger warning - this article discusses baby loss which some readers may find upsetting. Lauren Goodger has said her baby daughter is 'now at home with us' after she tragically passed away shortly after she was born last month. Lauren, 35, explained that she had picked up the ashes of...
Man says he'll have to pay thousands as influencers keep posing outside his house
A grandfather says he'll have to pay thousands of pounds worth in repairs after his pastel pink London home has become a hotspot for influencers having photoshoots and posing for snaps. Ex-fashion designer Peter Lee, 77, regularly has families, influencers and even ballerinas taking photos outside his property in west...
Fans fuming after episode of children's show Bluey is banned by Disney+
An episode of the Aussie children's cartoon Bluey has been made unavailable on Disney+ over content that didn't meet the streaming service's standards. The wildly popular show was an instant hit when it first premiered on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney + back in September 2019 after previously launching in Australia in 2018, and quickly became the most beloved cartoon among children and parents alike.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon rushed to hospital
Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been rushed to A&E after suffering a 'cardiac incident'. A statement on the actor's social media revealed the news, explaining Nicholas, 51, was admitted to hospital following a health scare two weeks ago. "Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologise...
Chloe Madeley shares emotional post as she says childbirth 'didn't go to plan'
Chloe Madeley has opened up about her birth experience, explaining it 'didn't go to plan'. Chloe, 35, and husband James Haskell, 37, welcomed their little one on 10 August and Chloe has since opened up about her daughter's birth, thanking medical staff and husband James for all their support and for being a 'dream' birthing partner.
Tyla
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0