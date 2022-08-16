ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island's Paige Thorne was forced to quit job as paramedic

Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed that she had no choice but to quit her job as a paramedic before joining the ITV series over fears of NHS backlash. Paige is finally getting to grips with her new-found fame after making a splash in the villa this year alongside Adam Collard, and has started sharing juicy details about her reality show experience.
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Fans fuming after episode of children's show Bluey is banned by Disney+

An episode of the Aussie children's cartoon Bluey has been made unavailable on Disney+ over content that didn't meet the streaming service's standards. The wildly popular show was an instant hit when it first premiered on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney + back in September 2019 after previously launching in Australia in 2018, and quickly became the most beloved cartoon among children and parents alike.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon rushed to hospital

Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been rushed to A&E after suffering a 'cardiac incident'. A statement on the actor's social media revealed the news, explaining Nicholas, 51, was admitted to hospital following a health scare two weeks ago. "Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologise...
