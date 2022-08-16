ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthem, AZ

ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit

The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO

Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
ARIZONA STATE
constructiondive.com

Phoenix aggregate drivers end strike against Vulcan Materials

Eight Arizona-based mining vehicle operators unanimously voted to approve a new contract with Vulcan Materials — the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates like crushed stone, sand and gravel — after a two-year struggle over collective bargaining led members of Teamsters Local 104 to strike, the union said in a release shared with Construction Dive.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Monsoon will soon bring significant rain and flood concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and storms will begin to build later today and tonight. The influx in moisture will start arriving as early as this afternoon, then increasing tonight through the weekend. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, especially Friday and Saturday. Temperatures...
ARIZONA STATE
thefoothillsfocus.com

Anthem Veterans Memorial is calling for volunteers

The Anthem Veterans Memorial is proud to announce two new volunteer programs: the Youth Ambassador Program and the adult Admiral’s Club. “Volunteerism is the heart of the Anthem community,” said Elizabeth Turner, AVM programming director. “We hope these new Anthem Veterans Memorial programs will enhance the community involvement with our veterans and the Anthem Veterans Memorial educational programming for the years to come. Local businesses and clubs also are invited to join these volunteer efforts.”
ANTHEM, AZ
KTAR.com

Where are the teachers? A look at Arizona’s struggle to fill positions

PHOENIX — Elementary teachers are some of the hardest jobs to fill for schools in Arizona, according to a new survey assessing the ongoing statewide teacher shortage. “When somebody asks me what teaching job is hard to fill, I tell them the number one unfilled position is in elementary education – kindergarten through 6th grade,” Justin Wing, data analyst for the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing unemployment money from Arizona

PHOENIX - A USPS mail carrier has pleaded guilty for stealing unemployment money from the state of Arizona during the pandemic. Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black used her job with USPS to find vacant homes or residences with barely checked mailboxes in Nevada and Arizona to fraudulently send claims, according to the U.S. Attorney for Nevada.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

COVID-19 counts show some improvement in Arizona, but deaths rise

COVID-19 cases appear to be on a slow decline nationwide and Arizona’s case counts are down this week, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 12,244 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest count in 12 weeks. Medical experts say actual caseloads are likely much higher because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
ARIZONA STATE

