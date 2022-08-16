Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
azdot.gov
ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
ABC 15 News
City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit
The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
azmarijuana.com
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
constructiondive.com
Phoenix aggregate drivers end strike against Vulcan Materials
Eight Arizona-based mining vehicle operators unanimously voted to approve a new contract with Vulcan Materials — the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates like crushed stone, sand and gravel — after a two-year struggle over collective bargaining led members of Teamsters Local 104 to strike, the union said in a release shared with Construction Dive.
Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
kjzz.org
Arizona taking disproportionate cuts to Colorado River water, says CAP manager
The Colorado River cutbacks that Arizona has been anticipating as a decades-long drought continues are going to happen in 2023. The U.S. Interior Department made the announcement this week as negotiations among Arizona and other lower basin states weren’t making much — if any — progress toward some kind of compromise.
KTAR.com
Incoming storm likely to bring hard rain to parts of metro Phoenix rest of week
PHOENIX – It may be time to batten down the hatches in metro Phoenix – quite a bit of rain could be landing over the next few days, harder in some places than others, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said that thunderstorm chances reach their peak Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
AZFamily
Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
KGUN 9
Monsoon will soon bring significant rain and flood concerns
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and storms will begin to build later today and tonight. The influx in moisture will start arriving as early as this afternoon, then increasing tonight through the weekend. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, especially Friday and Saturday. Temperatures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefoothillsfocus.com
Anthem Veterans Memorial is calling for volunteers
The Anthem Veterans Memorial is proud to announce two new volunteer programs: the Youth Ambassador Program and the adult Admiral’s Club. “Volunteerism is the heart of the Anthem community,” said Elizabeth Turner, AVM programming director. “We hope these new Anthem Veterans Memorial programs will enhance the community involvement with our veterans and the Anthem Veterans Memorial educational programming for the years to come. Local businesses and clubs also are invited to join these volunteer efforts.”
Remembering those lost in Flight 255
Tuesday marks 35 years since a plane bound for Phoenix crashed in Michigan, killing more than 150 people.
KTAR.com
Where are the teachers? A look at Arizona’s struggle to fill positions
PHOENIX — Elementary teachers are some of the hardest jobs to fill for schools in Arizona, according to a new survey assessing the ongoing statewide teacher shortage. “When somebody asks me what teaching job is hard to fill, I tell them the number one unfilled position is in elementary education – kindergarten through 6th grade,” Justin Wing, data analyst for the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox10phoenix.com
Strangers save life of Arizona woman after her car caught fire
Three men driving back from their lunch break helped save the life of a young woman who did not appear to be aware of what is happening to her car. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing unemployment money from Arizona
PHOENIX - A USPS mail carrier has pleaded guilty for stealing unemployment money from the state of Arizona during the pandemic. Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black used her job with USPS to find vacant homes or residences with barely checked mailboxes in Nevada and Arizona to fraudulently send claims, according to the U.S. Attorney for Nevada.
kjzz.org
COVID-19 counts show some improvement in Arizona, but deaths rise
COVID-19 cases appear to be on a slow decline nationwide and Arizona’s case counts are down this week, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 12,244 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest count in 12 weeks. Medical experts say actual caseloads are likely much higher because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
kjzz.org
ASU scientist says the Inflation Reduction Act will have a big climate impact in Arizona
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law this week, and with it, made the single largest investment by our federal government into climate change mitigation in our nation’s history. While it was a lot less than Democrats originally pushed for, the bill includes everything from major...
Comments / 1