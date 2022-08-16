ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, CA

North Coast Journal

Step Right Up! HumCo Fair Kicks Off Today

Hot jumbo corn dog! The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair’s 10-day run of old-fashioned community fun starts today. From Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 28 (closed Monday, Aug. 22) the Humboldt County Fairgrounds will be open noon to 10 p.m. for the beloved end-of-summer ritual that has all your favorites: carnival, horse racing, exhibits, stunts, shows, food, music and more ($15, $10 seniors, $5 kids, Free for kids under 6, $40 carnival bracelet, $5 parking per vehicle). And don’t miss the Guy Fieri Homestyle Chili Cook-Off, Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the grandstands. There’ll be live music, games, prizes, food and vendors. Purchase a People's Choice Mug & Spoon Set for $10 (includes 10 voting tickets) and vote for your favorite chili. See you at the fair!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Gone Down: Eureka’s Chamber of Commerce building is rubble

We will always cherish the memories of all the commerce that occurred within its walls, but the day has arrived when we must bid fond farewell to Eureka’s old Chamber of Commerce building on Broadway. Crews had just about flattened the former property when LoCO happened by this morning. RIP, friend.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fernandez Kicks Off Eureka City Council Campaign

Press release from the Fernandez For Eureka City Council 2022 Campaign:. G Mario Fernandez, a local school board member and community organizer, is running for the 3rd Ward Eureka City Council seat on the November 8th ballot. His educational background, understanding of working class families and public safety, along with his efforts in leading the Humboldt County Democrats, are just a few of the reasons his supporters are excited to help launch his campaign on August 20th.
EUREKA, CA
Local
California Society
City
Bridgeville, CA
Local
California Government
kymkemp.com

Caltrans and the County of Mendocino to Host Clean California Free Large Item ‘Dump Week’ Event in Covelo

Caltrans, the County of Mendocino, Solid Wastes of Willits, Round Valley Indian Tribes, and the Round Valley Area Municipal Advisory Council will host a free large item Dump Week where residents can properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items. This Dump Week event is made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
COVELO, CA
kymkemp.com

Spud is a ‘Very Excited Young Boy!’

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Spud. I am a neutered male, white and gray...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Project Trellis Local Equity Program to Provide $955,000 in Services to Cannabis Community

An additional $955,000 in funding is available through the County of Humboldt’s Project Trellis Local Equity Program V2.1, to help individuals in the local cannabis community enter, and succeed in the commercial cannabis marketplace. Eligible equity applicants may qualify to apply for up to $50,000 for service items paid directly to awardees, and up to $15,000 for services items paid on the awardee’s behalf, unless otherwise stated, or until funding is expended, for up to $65,000 total across all Local Equity Program rounds. Eligibility requirements and available services can be found in the County of Humboldt Local Equity Program Manual.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
#Localevent#Local Life#Bridgefest Event#Bridgeville School#The School Yard
kymkemp.com

Live Like Geno Empowering Local Youth Through Basketball Jones Camps

Gene “Geno” Cotter, a small-town kid with a big passion for basketball, is still making an impact on the youth in his hometown, even after his passing. The Basketball Jones basketball camp was in full-swing last Wednesday, August 10th, at the Redway Elementary gymnasium. Old-school hip-hop and the sound of basketballs bouncing on the court warred as kids from five to fifteen scrambled across the court on the warm summer day.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
humboldtsports.com

Potential $200K jackpot up for grabs on opening day at Ferndale

Six days of horse racing action in Ferndale kicks off on Friday afternoon, with a massive jackpot potentially up for grabs. The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair opened on Thursday and will feature Friday, Saturday and Sunday horse racing programs on back-to-back weekends. Opening day gets under way at 3:15...
FERNDALE, CA
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
kymkemp.com

Community’s Help Needed to Locate At-Risk 71-Year-Old Woman

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. . Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Burglar Targets Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall, Taking Irreplaceable Military Memorabilia, Etc

On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
FORTUNA, CA
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Assault and Carjacking Arrest in Manila

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 17, 2022, at about 7:55 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies use narcan to save 2 lives in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County deputies said they have administered narcan three times this month and have saved two lives. On Aug. 9, Deputy Anoop Ghusar responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Deputies said it appeared the person was overdosing.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

