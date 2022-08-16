Read full article on original website
Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Fernandez Kicks Off Eureka City Council Campaign
Press release from the Fernandez For Eureka City Council 2022 Campaign:. G Mario Fernandez, a local school board member and community organizer, is running for the 3rd Ward Eureka City Council seat on the November 8th ballot. His educational background, understanding of working class families and public safety, along with his efforts in leading the Humboldt County Democrats, are just a few of the reasons his supporters are excited to help launch his campaign on August 20th.
Spud is a ‘Very Excited Young Boy!’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Spud. I am a neutered male, white and gray...
Project Trellis Local Equity Program to Provide $955,000 in Services to Cannabis Community
An additional $955,000 in funding is available through the County of Humboldt’s Project Trellis Local Equity Program V2.1, to help individuals in the local cannabis community enter, and succeed in the commercial cannabis marketplace. Eligible equity applicants may qualify to apply for up to $50,000 for service items paid directly to awardees, and up to $15,000 for services items paid on the awardee’s behalf, unless otherwise stated, or until funding is expended, for up to $65,000 total across all Local Equity Program rounds. Eligibility requirements and available services can be found in the County of Humboldt Local Equity Program Manual.
Fishermen and Conservation Groups Appeal Nordic Aquafarms’ Environmental Report Certification to Humboldt County Supervisors
PREVIOUSLY: Nordic Aquafarms Lays out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to Their Samoa Fish Farm Plans. Two weeks after the Humboldt County Planning Commission certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for Nordic Aquafarms’ planned land-based fish factory on the Samoa Peninsula, the decision is being appealed to the Board of Supervisors.
Rio Dell Mural Featuring Local Residents Almost Complete
The Rio Dell mural is almost complete. The project was funded in part by the city while the remaining funds were donated by residents that wanted a likeness of themselves or a loved one included in the mural. The Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of commerce will be hosting a dedication ceremony...
Jefferson Francis Frye Jr (Buddah): ‘Crazy at Times’ and ‘Loved by Many’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Jefferson Francis Frye Jr (Buddah) born to Jefferson Francis Frye Sr and Laurie...
Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
[UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Preplanned Inspection] Convoy at Salmon Creek Residence Early This Morning
Witnesses are reporting several Humboldt County Sheriff’s vehicles along with two Fish and Game vehicles, and some unmarked vehicles at a residence in the Salmon Creek community of Southern Humboldt. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the law-enforcement presence is about. We have reached out...
Deputies use narcan to save 2 lives in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County deputies said they have administered narcan three times this month and have saved two lives. On Aug. 9, Deputy Anoop Ghusar responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Deputies said it appeared the person was overdosing.
(VIDEO) Gone Down: Eureka’s Chamber of Commerce building is rubble
We will always cherish the memories of all the commerce that occurred within its walls, but the day has arrived when we must bid fond farewell to Eureka’s old Chamber of Commerce building on Broadway. Crews had just about flattened the former property when LoCO happened by this morning. RIP, friend.
‘Unprecedented’ Staffing Shortage Forces Temporary Rotating Closures at Humboldt Bay Fire Stations
Humboldt Bay Fire is experiencing a “significant and unprecedented” staffing shortage. With 10 vacant staff positions, Chief Sean Robertson says the department has implemented a temporary rotating closure – also called a brownout – of one station per day. “[The staffing shortage] has required us to...
Community’s Help Needed to Locate At-Risk 71-Year-Old Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. . Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
Sheriff’s Office Needs a New Training Facility in Part Because Deputies Refuse to Get COVID Vaccinations
Over the past year or so, a number of Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies hit a snag in their training: They drove down to the main College of the Redwoods campus to attend one of their regular, mandated instructional courses, only to be turned away and asked to leave campus.
Burglar Targets Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall, Taking Irreplaceable Military Memorabilia, Etc
On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
Hydesville Man Arrested for False Imprisonment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 18, 2022, at about 2:09 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
I hope he's OK and found soon. I pray that Dillon will be found soon and safe. Please keep an eye out for that young man. If you see him call 911 and report where he is or call Keiley at 707-267-1347. Hard to miss his red hair and smile. Dillon if you read this, please call home so they know you are ok.
