kymkemp.com
Spud is a ‘Very Excited Young Boy!’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Spud. I am a neutered male, white and gray...
kymkemp.com
Raven is ‘Quite Playful and Loves to Lean Against You As You Give Her Pets’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Raven. I am a female, black Labrador Retriever. Age...
kymkemp.com
Jefferson Francis Frye Jr (Buddah): ‘Crazy at Times’ and ‘Loved by Many’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Jefferson Francis Frye Jr (Buddah) born to Jefferson Francis Frye Sr and Laurie...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Air Rescue! Hiker With a Rattlesnake Bite
A rattlesnake reportedly bit a 38-year-old woman hiking in the Kings Range this evening. According to a dispatcher speaking over the scanner, this occurred in the area of Spanish Ridge west of Honeydew. A medical helicopter is requested to respond to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
kymkemp.com
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
I hope he's OK and found soon. I pray that Dillon will be found soon and safe. Please keep an eye out for that young man. If you see him call 911 and report where he is or call Keiley at 707-267-1347. Hard to miss his red hair and smile. Dillon if you read this, please call home so they know you are ok.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Botanical Garden Hosting Annual Garden Gala on September 10th
Join the discussion! For rules visit: https://kymkemp.com/commenting-rules. Comments system how-to: https://wpdiscuz.com/community/postid/10599/.
North Coast Journal
Step Right Up! HumCo Fair Kicks Off Today
Hot jumbo corn dog! The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair’s 10-day run of old-fashioned community fun starts today. From Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 28 (closed Monday, Aug. 22) the Humboldt County Fairgrounds will be open noon to 10 p.m. for the beloved end-of-summer ritual that has all your favorites: carnival, horse racing, exhibits, stunts, shows, food, music and more ($15, $10 seniors, $5 kids, Free for kids under 6, $40 carnival bracelet, $5 parking per vehicle). And don’t miss the Guy Fieri Homestyle Chili Cook-Off, Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the grandstands. There’ll be live music, games, prizes, food and vendors. Purchase a People's Choice Mug & Spoon Set for $10 (includes 10 voting tickets) and vote for your favorite chili. See you at the fair!
kymkemp.com
Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication.
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
kymkemp.com
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Gone Down: Eureka’s Chamber of Commerce building is rubble
We will always cherish the memories of all the commerce that occurred within its walls, but the day has arrived when we must bid fond farewell to Eureka’s old Chamber of Commerce building on Broadway. Crews had just about flattened the former property when LoCO happened by this morning. RIP, friend.
kymkemp.com
Live Like Geno Empowering Local Youth Through Basketball Jones Camps
Gene “Geno” Cotter, a small-town kid with a big passion for basketball, is still making an impact on the youth in his hometown, even after his passing. The Basketball Jones basketball camp was in full-swing last Wednesday, August 10th, at the Redway Elementary gymnasium. Old-school hip-hop and the sound of basketballs bouncing on the court warred as kids from five to fifteen scrambled across the court on the warm summer day.
kymkemp.com
Burglar Targets Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall, Taking Irreplaceable Military Memorabilia, Etc
On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
lostcoastoutpost.com
At-Risk Woman Last Seen Walking Along Highway 36 Today; Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Her
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
kiem-tv.com
The Six River Lightning Complex Fire reaches 33 Percent Containment
Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Last night’s predicted storm luckily did not materialize over the six rivers lightning complex fire area. Firefighters continue with full suppression techniques and containment continues to rise, today reaching thirty-three percent. Fire Behavioral Analyst Trainee, Kevin Osborne talked to us about the fires behavior lately.
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
kymkemp.com
Fernandez Kicks Off Eureka City Council Campaign
Press release from the Fernandez For Eureka City Council 2022 Campaign:. G Mario Fernandez, a local school board member and community organizer, is running for the 3rd Ward Eureka City Council seat on the November 8th ballot. His educational background, understanding of working class families and public safety, along with his efforts in leading the Humboldt County Democrats, are just a few of the reasons his supporters are excited to help launch his campaign on August 20th.
kymkemp.com
Project Trellis Local Equity Program to Provide $955,000 in Services to Cannabis Community
An additional $955,000 in funding is available through the County of Humboldt’s Project Trellis Local Equity Program V2.1, to help individuals in the local cannabis community enter, and succeed in the commercial cannabis marketplace. Eligible equity applicants may qualify to apply for up to $50,000 for service items paid directly to awardees, and up to $15,000 for services items paid on the awardee’s behalf, unless otherwise stated, or until funding is expended, for up to $65,000 total across all Local Equity Program rounds. Eligibility requirements and available services can be found in the County of Humboldt Local Equity Program Manual.
kymkemp.com
Butane Hash Lab, Assault Rifles Found at Home of McKinleyville Man Accused of Shooting BB Gun at Deputies
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 17, 2022, at about 10:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Officers Use Narcan to Save Two Lives in August So Far
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Three times in the month of August Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies have deployed Narcan and saved lives.On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Deputy Anoop Ghusar with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to an un-responsive subject at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Upon arrival, the Deputy observed the subject was on the ground and appeared to be overdosing on an unknown substance. The Deputy deployed Narcan, which brought the subject back to consciousness. The subject later refused further medical assistance.
