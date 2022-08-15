Read full article on original website
King County child care workforce get financial boost from county and Seattle
(The Center Square) – More than 12,300 child care professionals throughout King County will receive a one-time child care retention payment between $400 and $500. The funding, which will be distributed starting today and through September, is part of Seattle and King County’s joint efforts to support child-care workers across the region with a combined $7.4 million.
