Column: We know Trump had top-secret dox. Question now is why

As the Trump classified documents seizure scandal was picked up by international news agencies, Russia 1 host and Vladimir Putin mouthpiece Evgeny Popov said, “If there are any important documents on the newest nuclear weapons developed by the U.S., they’ve been studying them in Moscow for a while.”

Last week’s FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach retrieved classified secret and top-secret documents, which according to the Washington Post, contained information on the U.S. nuclear weapons program. The search confirms that Trump may have violated the Espionage Act, which is punishable by 10 years in prison, and other crimes of obstruction which carry penalties of up to 20 years. The FBI has been working with Trump and his lawyers for more than a year to get the documents returned. That makes their discovery especially damning.

After the FBI retrieved the first 15 boxes of material, Trump and his lawyers said there were no more. Trump’s lawyer signed a document stating that was all the documents owed to the government. But the FBI learned there were many more. An informant (no one is saying who) told the FBI that Trump withheld documents and that they were stored in an unlocked room in the basement at the former president’s home at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Pursuant to a search warrant issued by a Trump-appointed federal magistrate, which was based on information provided to the court by Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray, the FBI searched Trump’s home and discovered many more boxes of classified secret and top-secret documents, and found they were stored in an unsecured location.

Something not widely known is that a Chinese “businesswoman” was convicted in 2019 of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago and of lying to federal agents. Yujing Zhang was carrying a bag full of electronics, two passports, four mobile phones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a thumb drive. She had more electronics in her hotel room, along with about $8,000 cash.

Was Zhang there to copy top secret documents held in Trump’s unlocked storage room in the basement? She had a room, so she had to be somewhere she wasn’t supposed to be for the government to charge her with trespassing.

This happened right about the time the Trump Organization was known to be losing money at nearly every property it owns. People and businesses had moved out of Trump Tower because of his bellicose behavior — at one time, it was 90% vacant. All his golf courses were losing money — into the millions. Banks refused to make loans to him.

At the time, Trump had been trying for more than a decade to get permission to do business in China, without success. More than 130 trademark requests had been denied since 2005. But suddenly 41 permits were issued in 2016, including one for Ivanka’s clothing business and at least one for an escort service.

It is illegal to remove federal government documents from their appropriate positions within offices of the federal government, even if they are not classified. Even documents that are not classified secret or top secret cannot be removed. And, classified documents cannot be declassified by any one person, even a sitting president. The declassification process requires review and sign-off by multiple federal government officers. None of the classified documents held by Trump were stamped “declassified.” And, with his usual hubris and chutzpah, Trump is now demanding their return.

The big question that Trump and the Republicans have not answered is: Why did Trump take them? What could he possibly use them for?

The court has now ruled that Trump has to turn over his tax returns. He’s been fighting that action for years. The state of New York is pursuing a criminal indictment for his questionable business practices, most prominently his over-valuing properties to get loans and under-valuing properties to lower his tax burden. It’s called fraud — defrauding lenders to get more loan money and defrauding the U.S. by under-valuing his properties to reduce his taxes.

Georgia is still working on charges pertaining to Trump’s “find me 11,780 votes” phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. That one is moving toward indictment. Allen Weisselberg, CFO for the Trump Organization, is scheduled to be tried for criminal tax fraud on Oct. 24. Weisselberg continues to protect Donald Trump, but there is still time for him to change his mind and throw Trump under the bus.

In the famous words of Sojourner Truth, “I’m a-watchin.”

Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.