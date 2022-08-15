Read full article on original website
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
CNBC
Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory
Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as Wall Street gears up for retail earnings
U.S. stocks clawed back from a downbeat start to the trading week Monday as Wall Street looked to extend a summer rally that saw equity markets log their longest winning streak in 10 months in Friday's session. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% after the benchmark index marked its fourth straight...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly lower Wednesday as drops by big technology companies wiped out the week's gains for the Standard & Poor's 500 index.
US News and World Report
T.J. Maxx Owner Lowers Profit, Sales Forecast as Consumers Cut Spending
(Reuters) -TJX Cos Inc cut its forecast for annual earnings and same-store sales after quarterly revenue missed estimates on Wednesday, as red-hot inflation forces Americans with lower incomes to slash spending on clothing and home goods. Analysts had warned that lack of stimulus benefits, as was the case last year,...
S&P 500 Snaps 4-Week Winning Streak As Investors Anticipate Higher Interest Rates
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY broke a four-week winning streak this week as the latest commentary from the Federal Reserve suggests investors can expect aggressive interest rate hikes to continue. On Wednesday, the Fed released minutes from its policy-setting meeting in July that revealed the central bank is...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes
Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Retailer Earnings, Chipmakers & More
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. Markets had a lot to digest this week. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. The National...
Foot Locker Stock Soars On Q2 Earnings Beat, New Digital-Savvy CEO
Foot Locker (FL) shares surged higher Friday after the sports apparel retailer posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and said former Ulta Beauty (ULTA) boss and e-commerce expert Mary Dillon would replace the retiring Richard Johnson as group CEO. Foot Locker said adjusted earnings for the three months ending In July...
voguebusiness.com
Coach parent Tapestry hit by double-digit losses in China
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Tapestry, parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, said sales in the key market of Greater China fell 32 per cent in the fourth quarter after Covid-19 lockdowns lowered demand for bags and clothing. Shares fell 2 per cent on Thursday.
Stocks Nudge Lower, Cisco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Apple And Home Sales In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower In Fed Minutes Wake. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Thursday, while the dollar held onto gains against its global peers, as investors picked through details of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that suggest a hawkish approach to rate hikes heading into the final months of the year.
Down 49%, Is This High-Growth Real Estate Stock a Buy Right Now?
eXp World Holdings reported spectacular second-quarter results that flew in the face of real estate bears.
Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, breaking winning streak
Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with a broad slide for stocks that left the major indexes in the red for the week.
Applied Materials Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Issues Strong Q4 Outlook
Applied Materials, Inc AMAT reported third-quarter revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $6.52 billion, beating the consensus of $6.28 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.94 (+2% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.79. Semiconductor Systems sales $4.73 billion (+6.3% Y/Y); Applied Global Services $1.42 billion (+10.4% Y/Y); and Display and Adjacent Markets...
