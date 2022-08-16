Read full article on original website
2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
Now that streaming viewership has overpowered the time spent watching cable TV, Netflix and Disney have a good shot at cashing in on increased cord-cutting. The streaming war does not have a clear winner yet. However, one thing that came out of the streaming war was that in July, for the first time ever, streaming content viewership surpassed that of cable TV in America. Here are two stocks that we think can weather the streaming war and benefit from the rise in cord-cutting.
Can Verizon Stock Regain an Edge over Its Rivals?
Verizon stock has been getting roughed up by its rivals as of late. Still, with a depressed multiple and compelling edge computing technology, VZ stock seems more like a real value play rather than a dangerous falling knife. Shares of telecom titan Verizon (VZ) is at new 52-week lows of...
Netflix Stock: Competitive Pressures are Just Getting Started
Netflix stock may be back on the right track after a 75% peak-to-trough plunge. As the streaming wars continue, though, the company may need to pull new growth levers to reduce churn and regain dominance. Shares of video-streaming pioneer Netflix (NFLX) have effectively been knocked out of the FAANG basket...
Roku Expands Its Mexican Operations; Investors are Optimistic
Roku has enhanced its offerings in the Roku TV space, with three notable additions to be made available starting this month. Meanwhile, top retail investors on TipRanks are buying up ROKU shares. Streaming pioneer Roku, Inc. (ROKU) recently revealed the launch of three Roku TV brands in Mexico, namely Aiwa,...
