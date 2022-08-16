Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Department of Education (ODE) provided updates today on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to ensure Oregon schools can maintain in-person instruction during the 2022-2023 school year. Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, noted hospitalizations of COVID-19-positive...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO