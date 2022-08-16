Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Joules' Woes Mount As Consumer Confidence Fades: The London Rush
Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning. Joules Group Plc: The British lifestyle company’s trading has “ softened materially” since its last update as a result of warm and dry weather reducing sales of its rain-proof and warm clothes and accessories and as weaker consumer sentiment requires heavy discounting to entice sales.
Bloomberg
UK Online Stores Drive Unexpected Jump in Retail Sales in July
Britain’s online stores drove an unexpected jump in retail sales last month, offsetting declines across much of the rest of the industry. The volume of goods sold in shops and on the internet rose 0.3% in July after a decline of 0.2% the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had expected a small decline.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Bloomberg
UK Blocks Takeover of Electronic-Design Firm on Chinese Security Fears
The UK government blocked the takeover of an electronic design company by a Hong Kong-based firm, the latest example of Britain’s increasing hostility to Chinese investment. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is the front-runner to be the UK’s next chancellor, ruled that stopping the acquisition of Bristol-based Pulsic Ltd, whose software can be used to build circuits, by Super Orange HK Holding Ltd was “necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national security.”
Bloomberg
Ryan Cohen Exits Entire Bed Bath & Beyond Stake, Drives 27% Drop
Five months after disclosing a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., activist shareholder Ryan Cohen has tapped out, sparking a selloff in the shares of the home goods retailer. The Union, New Jersey-based company slumped 27% in late trading, on top of a 20% fall in Thursday’s regular session, after a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed Cohen’s RC Ventures exited its entire position on the company.
Bloomberg
Japan’s Trade Deficit Hits a Record on Energy Imports, Weak Yen
A boom in energy costs, with help from the yen’s slide, pushed Japan’s trade deficit to a record. Seasonally adjusted, the shortfall widened to 2.13 trillion yen ($15.9 billion) in July, the finance ministry reported Wednesday. Imports surged 47% from a year ago, led by crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas. (Read the full story here.)
Bloomberg
HSBC, Citigroup and the End of Global Banking
Twenty years ago, as they returned from summer vacations, staff at HSBC Holdings Plc began moving into their gleaming new global headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf. Designed by Norman Foster, the building was one of two new towers to spring up on the skyline east of the City. The other was home to Citigroup Inc., whose employees had moved in a few months earlier. At the time, these were jointly the second-tallest buildings in the UK. They reflected the confidence of their occupants: each vying to be the biggest, most imposing bank in the world.
Bloomberg
Welcome to Europe’s Dark, Cold Winter: Elements by Julian Lee
Hi, I’m Julian Lee with today’s edition of Elements, Bloomberg’s new energy and commodities newsletter. We bring you a daily mix of commentary from Bloomberg Opinion writers and the best of our market-leading news coverage. We hope you’re enjoying it, and if you haven’t yet signed up to get it direct into your inbox, you can do that here.
Bloomberg
Monkeypox Vaccine Maker No Longer Certain It Can Meet Demand
Bavarian Nordic A/S, the only company with an approved vaccine for monkeypox, said it’s no longer certain it can meet demand as cases continue to rise across the world. The Danish company is now exploring the possibility of outsourcing some of the production, including technology transfer to a US contract manufacturer, to meet accelerating demand.
Bloomberg
Where the Amazon Fallacy Runs Into the Growth Rebound
Correlation is not causation, as we should all know. But correlation is often a pretty good hint that some kind of causation is at work. So, what should we make of the apparent correlation between the performance of value stocks and bond yields? For the last few years, it’s certainly been the case that value has tended to beat growth when yields are rising, and underperform growth when yields are falling. For more than a decade, we’ve been accustomed to low bond yields and underperforming value stocks. Over the last four years, the relationship looks very close:
Bloomberg
Sterling Markets Are Cruising for a Bruising
Ouch. Double-digit inflation has arrived in the UK with consumer prices rising at an annual pace of 10.1% in July, a 40-year high. It's a game-changer: Britain becomes the first G7 country in the current economic cycle to breach this psychological hurdle, making it that much harder to defend the underlying economy against inflationary expectations becoming embedded.
Bloomberg
An Online Marketplace to Tackle the Nursing Shortage
Incredible Health CEO & Co-Founder Iman Abuzeid joins Emily Chang to talk about the company's recent $80 million Series B funding round giving the online marketplace a unicorn status, and how they will use these funds to tackle the post-pandemic nursing shortage in the US. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Wall Street Bullish on Homebuilders Despite Slowdown in Sector
The pullback in the once red-hot housing market isn’t scaring investors away from homebuilding stocks -- it’s all normal, they say. And normal is good enough for now. Construction starts, mortgage applications and existing home sale data this week all pointed to signs of cooling amid the rise in mortgage rates from record low levels. Still, since the start of the third quarter, the S&P Supercomposite Homebuilders Index has risen nearly 17%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 13% rally in the same period.
Bloomberg
New Climate Rules Pose Fresh Challenge for Small Hong Kong Funds
Climate-disclosure guidelines that go into effect soon in Hong Kong are posing a challenge for small domestic money managers that lack the resources of their global peers to track the data. Starting Aug. 20, fund managers overseeing at least HK$8 billion ($1 billion) must take climate-related risks into account in...
Bloomberg
Jack McIntyre on the Markets (Radio)
Jack McIntyre, Portfolio Manager at Brandywine Global, discusses his outlook for the markets. He spoke with host Juliette Saly on "Bloomberg Daybreak Asia."
Bloomberg
Tiger Brands to Install Solar in Power-Starved South Africa
Tiger Brands Ltd., Africa’s biggest listed food maker, will install solar power at four manufacturing sites by early next year, part of a wider rollout to reduce the company’s dependence on South Africa’s state-owned electricity firm. The Johannesburg-based company is looking to source 65% of power at...
Bloomberg
John Authers on the ECB, Mike McKee
Today Alix Steel was joined by co-host Kristine Aquino as they spoke with Liza Tetley on the ongoing UK travel strikes on the railways as well as bringing in John Authers to discuss the ECB and the Norwegian Fed. Guy Johnson joined the show as a guest instead of a host as he reported directly from Waterloo Train Station on the strikes, and Mike McKee previewed Jackson Hole and the US Fed.
Bloomberg
How to Tell a New Bull From a Bear Market Fakeout: Toss a Coin
You’ve consulted history, done the math and gathered the expert advice. Now, here’s really how to tell whether to go all-in on a stock rally that breaks out in the middle of a bear market: guess. That sobering view is from data compiled by Leuthold Group, which sought...
Bloomberg
Water at Key Rhine Waypoint Set to Rise Above Critical Level
The water level at a key German waypoint on the Rhine River is forecast to rise above a critical level this weekend, potentially bringing a sliver of relief for shippers of vital commodities through inland Europe. The marker at Kaub, a chokepoint on the river to the west of Frankfurt,...
Bloomberg
OPEC Chief Sees High Risk of Oil Squeeze Amid Bullish Demand
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Global oil markets face a high risk of a supply squeeze this year as demand remains resilient and spare production capacity dwindles, the new head of OPEC said.
