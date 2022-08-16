Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Fire evacuation shelter in Willow Creek closes as containment improves
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Red Cross shelter for Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire evacuees in Willow Creek closed Wednesday after multiple evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings or advisories as firefighters continue to contain the massive fires. When the shelter closed Wednesday, there were reportedly no evacuees...
krcrtv.com
Charity golf tournament to support local nonprofits in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — The Community Access Project for Eureka Fund and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a golf tournament to raise funds for two local nonprofit organizations. The tournament will be held on Sept. 17 at the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. The golf charity event will...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Unprecedented’ Staffing Shortage Forces Temporary Rotating Closures at Humboldt Bay Fire Stations
Humboldt Bay Fire is experiencing a “significant and unprecedented” staffing shortage. With 10 vacant staff positions, Chief Sean Robertson says the department has implemented a temporary rotating closure – also called a brownout – of one station per day. “[The staffing shortage] has required us to...
kymkemp.com
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex Fire jumps to over 60% containment
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Today, fire officials reported a jump in containment on the Six Rivers Complex Fire that has been burning since Aug. 5. The blaze is now 25,399 acres and is 67% contained as of Aug. 19. Close to 2,000 personnel are assigned to the incident. According to the U.S. Forest Service, fire crews are continuing to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure and important wildlife habitats.
krcrtv.com
Tensions rise at Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting
ARCATA, Calif. — At Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting, the conversation about Arcata's Gateway Plan got heated between councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman when discussing whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in the discussion as someone who owns property near the district. The back-and-forth...
kymkemp.com
Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
krcrtv.com
Help comes in the form of therapy dogs to fire crews
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — While out on the firefighting frontlines of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, a therapy dog, named Kerith, made her rounds to help out. "They loved her out there today and it's something that's needed," said Executive Director and Founder of First Responder Therapy Dogs Heidi Carman.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fishermen and Conservation Groups Appeal Nordic Aquafarms’ Environmental Report Certification to Humboldt County Supervisors
PREVIOUSLY: Nordic Aquafarms Lays out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to Their Samoa Fish Farm Plans. Two weeks after the Humboldt County Planning Commission certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for Nordic Aquafarms’ planned land-based fish factory on the Samoa Peninsula, the decision is being appealed to the Board of Supervisors.
North Coast Journal
Step Right Up! HumCo Fair Kicks Off Today
Hot jumbo corn dog! The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair’s 10-day run of old-fashioned community fun starts today. From Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 28 (closed Monday, Aug. 22) the Humboldt County Fairgrounds will be open noon to 10 p.m. for the beloved end-of-summer ritual that has all your favorites: carnival, horse racing, exhibits, stunts, shows, food, music and more ($15, $10 seniors, $5 kids, Free for kids under 6, $40 carnival bracelet, $5 parking per vehicle). And don’t miss the Guy Fieri Homestyle Chili Cook-Off, Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the grandstands. There’ll be live music, games, prizes, food and vendors. Purchase a People's Choice Mug & Spoon Set for $10 (includes 10 voting tickets) and vote for your favorite chili. See you at the fair!
kymkemp.com
Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Preplanned Inspection] Convoy at Salmon Creek Residence Early This Morning
Witnesses are reporting several Humboldt County Sheriff’s vehicles along with two Fish and Game vehicles, and some unmarked vehicles at a residence in the Salmon Creek community of Southern Humboldt. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the law-enforcement presence is about. We have reached out...
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex now nearly a quarter contained as more evacuation orders are downgraded
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — For the last two days, fire officials have announced an increase in the containment of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire and more evacuation orders have been downgraded. According to the Six Rivers National Forest, the fires making up the complex have now burned 23,159...
krcrtv.com
Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall burglarized; personal war artifacts among items stolen
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall was burglarized at some point between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Fortuna Police Department. In addition to a stolen cash register and iPad, the unknown burglars stole one veteran's personal challenge coins from different missions he...
krcrtv.com
Containment jumps to 33% for Six Rivers Complex that has now burned 26k acres
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Fire officials battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire announced a major jump in containment on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) said that the fire has burned 26,000 acres and is now 33% contained — a 10% jump in containment since Wednesday night.
kymkemp.com
Burglar Targets Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall, Taking Irreplaceable Military Memorabilia, Etc
On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
krcrtv.com
Evacuations for Six Rivers Lightning Complex reduced in Salyer Tuesday night
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, evacuations in the Salyer area have been reduced to warnings. According to the TCSO, Campbell Ridge Road from Salyer Hights to Seely Macintosh Road are now under an evacuation warning. All previously ordered...
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
