Hot jumbo corn dog! The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair’s 10-day run of old-fashioned community fun starts today. From Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 28 (closed Monday, Aug. 22) the Humboldt County Fairgrounds will be open noon to 10 p.m. for the beloved end-of-summer ritual that has all your favorites: carnival, horse racing, exhibits, stunts, shows, food, music and more ($15, $10 seniors, $5 kids, Free for kids under 6, $40 carnival bracelet, $5 parking per vehicle). And don’t miss the Guy Fieri Homestyle Chili Cook-Off, Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the grandstands. There’ll be live music, games, prizes, food and vendors. Purchase a People's Choice Mug & Spoon Set for $10 (includes 10 voting tickets) and vote for your favorite chili. See you at the fair!

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO