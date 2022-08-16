ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

krcrtv.com

Fire evacuation shelter in Willow Creek closes as containment improves

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Red Cross shelter for Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire evacuees in Willow Creek closed Wednesday after multiple evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings or advisories as firefighters continue to contain the massive fires. When the shelter closed Wednesday, there were reportedly no evacuees...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Charity golf tournament to support local nonprofits in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — The Community Access Project for Eureka Fund and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a golf tournament to raise funds for two local nonprofit organizations. The tournament will be held on Sept. 17 at the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. The golf charity event will...
EUREKA, CA
Eureka, CA
Eureka, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex Fire jumps to over 60% containment

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Today, fire officials reported a jump in containment on the Six Rivers Complex Fire that has been burning since Aug. 5. The blaze is now 25,399 acres and is 67% contained as of Aug. 19. Close to 2,000 personnel are assigned to the incident. According to the U.S. Forest Service, fire crews are continuing to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure and important wildlife habitats.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Tensions rise at Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting

ARCATA, Calif. — At Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting, the conversation about Arcata's Gateway Plan got heated between councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman when discussing whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in the discussion as someone who owns property near the district. The back-and-forth...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Help comes in the form of therapy dogs to fire crews

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — While out on the firefighting frontlines of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, a therapy dog, named Kerith, made her rounds to help out. "They loved her out there today and it's something that's needed," said Executive Director and Founder of First Responder Therapy Dogs Heidi Carman.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Fishermen and Conservation Groups Appeal Nordic Aquafarms’ Environmental Report Certification to Humboldt County Supervisors

PREVIOUSLY: Nordic Aquafarms Lays out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to Their Samoa Fish Farm Plans. Two weeks after the Humboldt County Planning Commission certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for Nordic Aquafarms’ planned land-based fish factory on the Samoa Peninsula, the decision is being appealed to the Board of Supervisors.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Step Right Up! HumCo Fair Kicks Off Today

Hot jumbo corn dog! The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair’s 10-day run of old-fashioned community fun starts today. From Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 28 (closed Monday, Aug. 22) the Humboldt County Fairgrounds will be open noon to 10 p.m. for the beloved end-of-summer ritual that has all your favorites: carnival, horse racing, exhibits, stunts, shows, food, music and more ($15, $10 seniors, $5 kids, Free for kids under 6, $40 carnival bracelet, $5 parking per vehicle). And don’t miss the Guy Fieri Homestyle Chili Cook-Off, Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the grandstands. There’ll be live music, games, prizes, food and vendors. Purchase a People's Choice Mug & Spoon Set for $10 (includes 10 voting tickets) and vote for your favorite chili. See you at the fair!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Burglar Targets Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall, Taking Irreplaceable Military Memorabilia, Etc

On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...

