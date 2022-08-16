ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

localemagazine.com

10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Missing Person Stanley Richard Stephens updated photo

The Escondido Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing person. Stanley Richard Stephens has been missing since Wednesday and was last seen in the 3000 block of N. Broadway in Escondido. Stephens is a 71-year-old white male, 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER

Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”

Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival

Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
VISTA, CA
sandiegoville.com

The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego

Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside

Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots

Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Encinitas Eatery Aims for Cottage Charm

Jason Peaslee is trying to recreate the quaint atmosphere and charm of. restaurant that he and a partner own in La Jolla in a remodeled portion of an Encinitas shopping center. The Cottage in La Jolla is in a remodeled Victorian home. Recreating the hominess that exemplifies The Cottage La...
thevistapress.com

North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies

San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Micah Kranz, a Nitro Circus announcer, to talk about the upcoming event. The free, family-friendly event will...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020

A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for 71-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Escondido

The Escondido Police Department is asking for the public to help them locate Stanley Richard Stephens, 71, who has been missing since Aug. 10. Stephens was last seen in the 3000 block of N. Broadway in Escondido. He is a white man, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said.
ESCONDIDO, CA
localemagazine.com

The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”

Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

