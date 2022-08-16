Read full article on original website
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
northcountydailystar.com
Missing Person Stanley Richard Stephens updated photo
The Escondido Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing person. Stanley Richard Stephens has been missing since Wednesday and was last seen in the 3000 block of N. Broadway in Escondido. Stephens is a 71-year-old white male, 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
thevistapress.com
VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER
Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
thevistapress.com
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”
Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
thevistapress.com
Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival
Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
sandiegoville.com
The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego
Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
kusi.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar hosts San Diego Happy Hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is in town to present the Surfrider San Diego Happy Hours at Beach House in Mission Beach, and Tin Roof in the Gaslamp Quarter. Hagar’s new Beach Bar Cocktails champion his mission to keep the beaches and...
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 19-21 – Suds & Surf
Feeling active this San Diego weekend, or perhaps, sapped by the unrelenting heat, you just want to sip a cool drink and watch others get their surf, ball and stories on? We’re here for you. That new San Diego Padre, Juan Soto? He’s sort of a big deal. The...
School's new name, new classes bring new opportunities for La Mesa students
A middle school in La Mesa is changing its name and offering all new electives. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows how the changes give students a chance to pursue their passions.
NBC San Diego
Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots
Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
San Diego Business Journal
Encinitas Eatery Aims for Cottage Charm
Jason Peaslee is trying to recreate the quaint atmosphere and charm of. restaurant that he and a partner own in La Jolla in a remodeled portion of an Encinitas shopping center. The Cottage in La Jolla is in a remodeled Victorian home. Recreating the hominess that exemplifies The Cottage La...
thevistapress.com
North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies
San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
kusi.com
Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Micah Kranz, a Nitro Circus announcer, to talk about the upcoming event. The free, family-friendly event will...
NBC San Diego
Pull Up Your Bootstraps: Tim McGraw to Headline ‘Boots in the Park' San Diego
Country girls and boys across San Diego County, it’s time to buckle up for Boots in the Park. The traveling country music festival is making its way down to Waterfront Park with some big names taking the stage. Country star Tim McGraw will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Frank Ray and Seaforth.
NBC San Diego
Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020
A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
NBC San Diego
Police Searching for 71-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Escondido
The Escondido Police Department is asking for the public to help them locate Stanley Richard Stephens, 71, who has been missing since Aug. 10. Stephens was last seen in the 3000 block of N. Broadway in Escondido. He is a white man, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said.
San Diego Police investigating possible child molestation at New Children's Museum in Downtown
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police tell CBS 8 that the department is aware of and is investigating reports of a sexual assault on minors at the New Children's Museum on August 8. The alleged assault, first posted on Facebook, claims a teenager assaulted a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old boy while inside the Sound Wonder Exhibit at the popular downtown children's museum.
localemagazine.com
The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”
Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
