Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Assisted living center to close
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
MetroRide Director “Encouraged” by Recent Hiring Trends
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It isn’t perfect but Wausau MetroRide director Greg Seubert says they are in a better place now than they were in the spring when it comes to staffing. He told the Transit Commission on Thursday that the strategy to take four part-time driver positions and bump them up to full-time yielded seven applicants including one person who had been a driver in the Eau Claire area but was relocating to Wausau.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Task force looks at Central Wisconsin housing trends
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area planning commission is trying to address the housing issues in Central Wisconsin. North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission held an open house Wednesday at Wausau City Hall, presenting their plan to gather data to tackle the housing crisis. New data from the 2020...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Mosinee School Administration Faces Complaints
MOSINEE, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A contentious school board meeting at the Mosinee High School cafeteria Tuesday night. Some allege a hostile work environment, lack of communication, and growing concerns on staff turnover. Several educators both current and former, and parents within the district claiming there is a disconnect between...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Shankland, Evers Announce Clean Water Grant Pool in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin residents that have been waiting for help replacing or remediating their private water wells have relief in their sights. Governor Tony Evers and State Representative Katrina Shankland spent Tuesday touring the state to announce a new $10 million grant pool to help expand eligibility for a statewide program that until now had only been open to an exclusive club.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Demand rises at food pantry
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is seeing an increased need for food. Associate Executive Director Courtney Smith says during the pandemic a lot of federal programs were put into place. Those programs allowed people to get support outside the pantry. Smith says the problem is a lot of those programs are now ending. “We’re actually seeing an uptick now as our customers fade out of those programs that were put into place during COVID. Given our current economic climate, we’re also see additional households come.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Attempted Homicide Case Against 17-Year-Old Wausau Teen to Move Forward
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old from Wausau accused of attempted homicide will go to trial. On Wednesday a Wood County Judge found probable cause against Christopher Stevens in connection with an incident at the Motel 6 in Wisconsin Rapids. That’s where officers found a man face-down in the parking lot bleeding from his head.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Taste n’ Glow Balloon Festival Brings Economic Boom
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The second annual Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Festival brought an estimated $5 million to the area last month, and those are just the conservative estimates. Tim White of the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau released the numbers this week during a meeting of the Weston Tourism Commission this week. White says they were able to use several high-tech and traditional methods to track where visitors came from including interactions with digital ads, credit card data, and reports from hotel managers on where guests came from.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Thursday High School Football Schedule
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The 2022 high school football season begins tonight with a number of games on the schedule. Most of the rest of the teams around the state begin on Friday night. Here is Thursday’s schedule:. DC Everest at Green Bay Preble. River Falls at Wisconsin...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Injured in Motorcycle vs UTV Crash Near Unity
TOWN OF BRIGHTON, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a UTV that occurred along Highway 113 near Unity. Officers say two passengers were thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Rafters Eliminate Woodchucks In NWL Playoffs
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WSAU) -– In a winner-take-all game three of the Great Lakes West sub-divisional series, the Wausau Woodchucks were eliminated in a 9-1 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. A seven-run fifth inning proved decisive for the Rafters, who blasted a pair of three-run homers in the...
Comments / 0