Last season was a mess, with a 4-8 record, including home losses to Stanford, Utah and Oregon State. USC had not had such a losing record since 1991 when the Trojans went 3-8. Then came the offseason. As soon as the hiring of former Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley was announced, the excitement around campus was palpable. The transfers of high-caliber players such as receivers Mario Williams and Jordan Addison and defensive leaders like Shane Lee of Alabama only continued to feed the national storylines that begged the question: Could USC return to college football relevancy?

