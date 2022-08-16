Hard Rock wraps up first tattoo expo

Tattoo artists filled the Kumi Event Center ballroom and individuals were able to get tattoos over the weekend at the Tattoo Expo held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland. Courtesy of Stoney Meagher

Beauty is pain, as the French would say, and those who delve into the art of body modification may closely relate to this old phrase. The art of tattooing originated over 5,000 years ago, making it one of the oldest art forms in the world.

The practice emerged independently in many societies without prior communication or exposure to one another. This phenomenon has puzzled researchers but stands as a testament to the depth of human expression and an innate desire to communicate visually with one another.