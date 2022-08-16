ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivehurst, CA

Officials: Olivehurst man found with 8 pounds of meth

By Robert Summa rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcMrj_0hIkBdeK00
NET-5 agents allegedly found about 8.4 pounds of methamphetamine in an Olivehurst man’s vehicle on Friday night in Yuba County. Courtesy of NET-5

According to the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night.

Officials said members of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at about 7 p.m. Friday night in the area of Highway 70 and Feather River Boulevard in Yuba County. The subject identified in the stop was William Acord, 61, of Olivehurst.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olivehurst, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Olivehurst, CA
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Yuba County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

Missing front plate becomes felony arrest

A Mt. Aukum man driving on Cedar Ravine Road in Placerville Wednesday without a front license plate was stopped by authorities and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm not registered to him as well as illegal drug paraphernalia, according to the Placerville Police Department. The driver also...
PLACERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico K-9 tracks down prowling suspect

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department’s K-9 Pyro was able to help officers arrest a man who was seen by officers prowling around a closed business early Thursday morning. Police said Pyro and his handler Officer Martin were patrolling on Carmichael Drive when they saw a suspicious person, who was later identified as 29-year-old Zachary Johnson, prowling a business.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#The Yuba Sutter Narcotic
FOX40

Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Rainbow fentanyl found in Placer County believed to target minors

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday that rainbow-colored fentanyl, possibly focused towards minors, has been found in Placer County. The DA’s office said that while all forms of fentanyl are dangerous this newly designed one has a focus of getting minors to use the drug. “Yet we […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman chases burglary suspect out of her Chico home, 1 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday morning for breaking into two homes in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a call that a man entered her home, went through the woman's belongings and was in her bathroom. Police said the woman...
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Local Man for Illegal Residential Marijuana Grow Operation

Originally Published By: Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook Page:. “RCPD is taking a proactive approach to identify and halt illegal marijuana cultivation to prevent illegal activity and nuisances for residents and businesses in the City of Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, up to six plants may be cultivated indoors in a private residence in the city. However, RCPD is seeing unsafe and illegal cultivation in residential and business areas that far exceeds this plant requirement.
FOX40

Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville teen suspect arrested on possession of a firearm at a school

OROVILLE, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and booked on possession of a firearm at a school and carrying a firearm not listed as the registered owner, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers from the Oroville Police Department responded to a call of a juvenile possibly...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers looking for suspects in armed robbery in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in Chico on Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of W. 6th Street at about 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search for Kiely Rodni enters day 12 as number of personnel assigned to case scaled back

TRUCKEE - The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has entered its 12th day, and still, there is no sign of the girl last seen at a late-night party. On Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said that, while they continue to deploy numerous resources in search of the 16-year-old, the number of personnel actively searching for her is down to 82 from as many as 300 on Sunday.Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is leading the search. They say they have a task force comprised of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies who continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
117
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy