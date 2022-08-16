Officials: Olivehurst man found with 8 pounds of meth
According to the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night.
Officials said members of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at about 7 p.m. Friday night in the area of Highway 70 and Feather River Boulevard in Yuba County. The subject identified in the stop was William Acord, 61, of Olivehurst.
