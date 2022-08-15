ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass

Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
Want a healthy breakfast? Eat Cheerios or salmon and avoid eggs, study says

Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it can be the hardest to have – especially if you need a breakfast on the go.With little time in the morning, breakfast often becomes a meal of convenience, where you will lather a piece of toast with jam or pour yourself a bowl of cereal like corn flakes.However, a new “Food Compass” has pinpointed the healthiest foods to have for breakfast – and jam and corn flakes do not make the cut.Instead, scientists at Tufts University have pointed to foods like raw salmon or avocado...
Can Dogs Eat Yogurt?

Can most dogs eat yogurt? Yes, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they should. While yogurt is not toxic to dogs, many canines might have trouble digesting it because it contains lactose. And plenty of pups have trouble with foods that contain lactose, such as milk. Is Yogurt Good...
Can Dogs Eat Peanuts?

Everyone knows that dogs love peanut butter. Since peanut butter is made from peanuts, most of us assume that peanuts are safe for dogs, too. The answer is not quite that simple, however. When it comes to your dog’s health, not all peanuts and peanut butters are created equal. Peanuts...
The Best Chocolate Brands on the Market

There is chocolate, and then there is bean-to-bar chocolate. While many reputable chocolate companies use a standardized blend of cacao from numerous countries, bean-to-bar chocolates tend to contain cacao from a single bioregion. As with wine, this allows the unique flavors of rare and specialty cacao strains to shine in the finished product.   To determine […]
Best raw dog food: Delicious dishes to drive tastebuds wild

Over the past few years, demand for the best raw dog food has grown in popularity. As the term suggests, it's a move towards feeding canines with raw and natural food, with some owners believing it to be healthier and preferable to the more processed meals that are created commercially by manufacturers.
How to Ripen Pears So They’re Ready to Eat

Sweet, succulent and refreshing—a ripe pear is a thing of beauty. Unripe pears, on the other hand, are not nearly as rewarding. Fortunately, our guide on how to ripen pears will spare you the disappointment of biting into a rock-hard, flavorless piece of fruit. Pears are one of very...
Food recall news: The Gluten Free Bar Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Cashew in The GFB 1.2oz Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites

Food recall news: The Gluten Free Bar Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Cashew in The GFB 1.2oz Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites. The Gluten Free Bar of Grand Rapids, MI is issuing a voluntary recall on The GFB 1.2 oz Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites because it may contain a potential undeclared allergen, cashew. People who have any allergy or sensitivity to cashew run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
