Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
Food recall news: The Gluten Free Bar Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Cashew in The GFB 1.2oz Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites. The Gluten Free Bar of Grand Rapids, MI is issuing a voluntary recall on The GFB 1.2 oz Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites because it may contain a potential undeclared allergen, cashew. People who have any allergy or sensitivity to cashew run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
